Plans to convert former University of Northampton site into 170 affordable homes abandoned by WNC

A huge former university campus in Northampton could be sold off as the council appears to have abandoned plans to convert the site into 170 affordable homes.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is seeking approval from its Cabinet next week (Tuesday, June 10) to dispose of the Bassett-Lowke building and associated land on the former University of Northampton Avenue Campus site located on St Georges Avenue, next to The Racecourse.

This decision comes after Northamptonshire Partnership Homes (NPH) identified that its original proposal to deliver a huge housing scheme on the site was no longer financially viable due to changes in the construction sector and UK housing market.

According to WNC, the disposal of the Bassett-Lowke building and land at a competitive price will significantly contribute to making the site more financially viable. "This disposal is essential in ensuring that a sustainable community can be delivered on the site," said a spokesperson for WNC.

The former Avenue campus at the University of Northampton.

The Avenue Campus site was acquired by WNC in June 2021 from the University of Northampton for the development of up to 170 new affordable homes. The site had a hybrid planning permission for the homes at the time of purchase. Subsequent reports noted the intention to maximise affordable housing on the site, but NPH's original scheme was deemed unviable. This led to the consideration of alternative ways to make the site financially viable, including the sale of the Bassett-Lowke building.

"The sale of Bassett-Lowke will make a significant contribution to making the site more financially viable," added the spokesperson for WNC.

The Bassett-Lowke building, which was previously a student residence block with 248 bedspaces, has received an offer along with the adjacent Quinton Building, according to the report. A formal valuation has been commissioned, and an off-market disposal is recommended if the offer exceeds this valuation, according to the report. "The sale of Bassett-Lowke will make a significant contribution to making the site more financially viable," reiterated the spokesperson for WNC.

While other potential uses for the Bassett-Lowke building were considered, such as temporary accommodation, it was deemed unsuitable due to its scale and layout. The council says it is exploring other options for temporary accommodation, including acquiring additional properties and exploring modular housing solutions.

A further plan outlining the strategy for the rest of the Avenue Campus site will be presented to Cabinet later in the year. It is expected that the council and the other party involved in the disposal would bear their own costs, including legal fees and consultancy advice.