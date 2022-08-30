Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to convert a former Northampton factory into 19 flats for young people in the care system have been recommended for approval by planning officers.

Proposals seek to convert a former factory building in Abington into supported living flats for young adults aged 16 to 18 who have previously been in the local authority care system.

The proposed accommodation comprises of 18 one-bed rooms and one two-bed room. The internal accommodation also proposes a ground floor office, a storage room and an outdoor communal courtyard. Undercroft parking is also part of the proposals.

WNC is set to meet at The Guildhall on Tuesday (September 6) for a planning committee meeting

A decision is set to be approved at a West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) planning committee meeting on Tuesday (September 6).

According to WNC's pre-planning report: "At age 16, the young adults are unable to remain in foster care and accommodation needs to be found and provided for them. The proposed site would seek to provide that independent accommodation.

"A responsible adult employed by AssistCare Ltd would be on site 24 hours a day. During the day, there would be two managers on site. The role of the managers is to provide care and support to the young adult residents, assisting with day-to-day living including nutrition and cleanliness.

"The overall objective, achieved through a partnership approach, including with social workers, is to provide good quality, safe and supported accommodation for young adults that have passed through local authority care system, to prepare them for independent adult life beyond the age of 18."

The report concluded: "The proposed development, subject to conditions, would provide specialist accommodation for young people to help contribute to the different housing needs across the borough."

However, both Labour councillors Danielle Stone and Bob Purser, of the Castle ward, have objected to the plans.

Councillor Stone said: "The Government and other agencies have advised that unregulated supported housing for young people is inappropriate. Looked after people should be given more support and placed in family settings.

"The size and nature of the proposal would result in an unbalanced community and lack of community cohesion. Lack of communal space would lead to congregating on street."

Councillor Purser added: "I am concerned about the following: the lack of space for support staff to meet with and support residents; the lack of social space within the accommodation for young people to meet each other without inviting each other into their own rooms; the lack of a gym/recreational area; space to store bicycles for up to 19 people.

"Additionally, I am concerned about space to store refuse as it is important not to add to the waste collection problems."

Northampton Town Council has welcomed the plans. A spokesman said: "Welcomed by the town council. Believed to be a benefit by increasing capacity for people in need of supported accommodation in Northampton."

In total, there have been 20 objections and 22 letters in support of the scheme from local residents.