Plans to build 67 homes on land next to Northamptonshire village recommended for refusal

Plans to build 67 homes next to a Northamptonshire village have been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

Proposals submitted by Manor Oak Homes to build new homes on land just off Stratford Road in Deanshanger have been recommended for refusal ahead of a South Northants planning committee meeting on Thursday (September 8).

According to a pre-planning report, out of the 67 homes 51 percent (34) would be listed as ‘affordable’ housing.

The homes would comprise of one to four-bedroom dwellings in bungalows, two storey and two and a half storey houses and apartments, according to plans.

However, 80 objections have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council from Deanshanger residents as well as the Deanhanger Parish Council and Deanshanger Village Heritage Society.

The objections raise concerns with the impact on the highways in the area, the loss of arable land, and a possibility of oversubscription at nearby schools and the doctors surgery.

Deanshanger Parish Council said: "The village does not have adequate facilities to support additional housing development."

The South Northants' planning officer who recommended the plans be refused has outlined why.

The planning officer said: "The proposal fails to comply with the council’s adopted development plan, which seeks to direct new residential development to the most sustainable locations within the district.

"Specifically, the proposal is a market-led housing scheme located outside of the settlement confines and does not comply with any of the exceptional policies listed within the South Northamptonshire Local Plan Part 2.

"It is concluded that the harm caused through this application’s conflict with the development plan exceeds any considerations that weigh in the application’s favour."

According to the pre-planning report, the council’s housing register presently has 173 households approaching the council for re-housing of which 30 have expressed interest in Deanshanger as their preferred location.

In February, Manor Oak Homes opened a public consultation regarding a 900-home development next to Grange Park. The developer said the plans are 'to help contribute towards the ever-increasing housing needs of Northampton.'

Of the first 330 homes for the Grange Park proposal, 50 percent will be ‘affordable’ with the tenure split 75/25 between affordable rent and intermediate housing, according to plans.