Plans to build 38 'much-needed' 'affordable' new homes on brownfield site in Northampton set to be given go-ahead

Plans to build 38 'much-needed' 'affordable' new homes on vacant land in Northampton are set to be approved.

Proposals to build the homes on land adjacent to Kingsthorpe Bowling Club have been in the pipeline since September 2021.

West Northants Council (WNC) is set to green-light the proposals at a planning committee meeting on Monday (January 23).

38 new 'affordable' homes could be built on land adjacent to Kingsthorpe Bowls Club

The plans

The applicant, Partner Construction Limited, proposes to build a mixture of one bed apartments as well as two and three bed houses on the brownfield site.

The semi-detached and terraced homes will be comprised of six one bed flats, 10 two-bed houses and 22 three-bed houses.

The proposed tenure mix will be 50% shared ownership and 50% social or affordable rent, according to plans.

Here is the developer's proposed layout of the site

Each house will have a garden with a minimum size of 59 square metres.

Parking is proposed on-plot for the majority of the houses or in close proximity. Provision is made for two spaces per dwelling whilst the flats will each be provided with one each. There would also be 10 visitor spaces provided.

The applicant said: "The site currently stands vacant and therefore the proposal...will provide a viable use of the site and provide high quality designs.

"The proposal will result in the maximum and efficient use of this brownfield site. The submitted proposals are therefore recommended to the local authority for their approval."

WNC justification

In a pre-planning report, WNC says the site will 'contribute and help create a balanced and sustainable community in the area' and 'assist with the delivery of much needed-affordable housing'.

WNC referred to its Housing Strategy 2022-2025, which was approved by cabinet in September.

The report says: "Ensuring that local people have the housing they need is a key strategic priority. Helping to deliver affordable homes to meet the needs of the growing population is one of the key ways in which the council seeks to achieve this."