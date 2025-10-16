Plans to build 100 new homes on land right next to Harlestone Firs in Northampton have been recommended for approval – despite more than 700 OBJECTIONS.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) planning committee will be asked on October 25 to give the go-ahead for the outline application, submitted in December 2024 by Barwood Development Securities Ltd, for land off Harlestone Road and York Way in Northampton.

The five-hectare site is surrounded by woodland and existing homes, with Barwood Land describing it as an “ideal” location for residential development.

The scheme includes both open market and affordable homes, with 40 per cent (40 units) set aside as affordable housing. It would also provide a new vehicular access from York Way, pedestrian and cycle links, public open space, a local play area, visitor car park, and sustainable drainage features.

In total, the council received 731 letters of objection and three letters of comment.

Harlestone Parish Council has objected, saying the land forms part of a designated green wedge which separates Northampton from Lower Harlestone. The parish said the development would harm the area’s rural character and the valued open space around Harlestone Firs.

In its objection, the parish said the site was ruled out for housing in the council’s own land assessment because of its contribution to the green wedge and warned that “encroaching development” would threaten the distinct identity of Lower Harlestone.

Residents also raised concerns about the loss of informal amenity space, increased traffic on York Way, and the risk of coalescence between the village and Northampton.

A spokesperson for Barwood Land said the development would “round off the built-up area of Northampton, creating a high-quality gateway and transition into the surrounding woodland and rural areas.”

The plans were amended during the application process to remove a proposed community building and expand the visitor car park, along with an extra pedestrian link into Harlestone Firs.

If approved, developers would be required to sign a Section 106 legal agreement to secure planning obligations including:

40% affordable housing,

financial contributions towards local education, libraries, and sports facilities,

a play area,

on-site open space, and

a travel plan monitoring fee.

Next to the site, work is already under way on 3,000 homes at Dallington Grange, alongside the completed but still unopened North West Relief Road. The development is part of a wider area where thousands of new homes are currently under construction between Duston and Harpole.