Plans have been submitted to transform part of a car park at a Northampton retail park into a modern food court made up of nine small restaurant units.

The proposal would see a row of compact kitchens, known as “Podz”, installed at St Peter’s Retail Park, each serving a different style of cuisine.

A central covered seating area would serve all nine units, with shared tables, planting, lighting and customer bins, according to plans submitted by the site’s owners The Northhold Group.

Planning papers says: “It is proposed to bring a modern new form of food court to St Peter’s Square comprising individual units known as ‘Podz’, each containing a different kitchen and style of cuisine.”

An artist's impression of how the site could look like

The food court would be open from 11am to 11pm daily and is expected to create around 64 jobs, according to plans.

Each kitchen would be leased to individual food operators, although a single business could run more than one unit. A small on-site building would provide staff toilets and an office for a site supervisor and cleaner, according to plans.

The proposed site would take up 57 car parking spaces – around 20 per cent of the total at the park. A Northhold Group spokesman said this won’t affect shoppers or other businesses, stating: “The existing car park is under-utilised … the proposed food court will occupy the western end of the car park … the least well-used part.”

The owners added: “The proposed development will make use of an under-utilised part of an existing car park. It will not have an adverse effect on residential properties and will contribute to the vitality and viability of the town centre economy.”

According to the documents, most visitors are expected to arrive on foot, by bike, or already be using nearby shops.

West Northamptonshire Council has set a target decision date of 14 August 2025.

St Peter’s Square was bought by investment firm Northhold Group in early 2023 from DTZ Investors. One of its first moves was to cancel the controversial NCP parking contract.

Current tenants now at the retail park include Argos, The Food Warehouse, Home Bargains, Pure Gym, Urgent 365, Umrah Supermarket, and a private dentist.