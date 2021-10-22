Plans have been submitted to convert a Grade II listed building in a 'high-class area' of Northampton into a 10-bed 'luxury' house in multiple occupancy (HMO).

Proposals have been sent to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to convert number six Cheyne Walk - opposite Northampton General Hospital - from office space into private accommodation.

Planning papers say there would be no external changes to the two-storey Victorian building but the inside would be renovated and en-suite bathrooms installed.

The building in Cheyne Walk could be converted into a 'luxury' 10-bed HMO

The applicant Chauhan and Putajins Estates Ltd said in a design and access statement: "The site forms part of St Giles Conservation Area developed over the 19th century as a high-class residential area.

"Chauhan and Putajins Estates Ltd provides high-quality accommodation for residents and has previously worked on buildings within conservation areas and listed buildings and is aware of the importance of buildings which have heritage meaning.

"This would be ideal for NHS workers and hospital staff for close accommodation and commutes to work."

In terms of parking, the plans say the site has no area for car parking and that Chauhan and Putajins Estates Ltd wants to 'encourage more greener ways to travel'. If requested, a cycle storage unit could be built, the plans say.

The applicant has also previously converted number 14 Cheyne Walk into a 14-bed 'luxury' HMO.

Town councillor Danielle Stone 'strongly objects' to the plans.

She said to WNC: "Please call this in. I strongly object to this on the grounds that Cheyne Walk is a highly polluted and congested area.