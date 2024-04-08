Plans submitted to build 450 homes on land the size of 28 football pitches near Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted to build 450 ‘high-quality’ homes on land the size of 28 football pitches on the edge of Northampton.

Proposals to build hundreds of new homes on 51 acres of land between Harpole and Duston have been submitted to West Northants Council.

Applicant Davidsons Developments Limited said: “The proposed development will deliver a mix of house types and tenures including smaller homes for first time buyers, young families and downsizers.

Here's how the estate just off Roman Road could be laid out, according to plans

“Larger 3, 4 and 5 bedroom family homes will also be provided as part of a balanced mix of housing.

“A high-quality scheme with a strong sense of identity can be created, synonymous with Davidsons commitment to placemaking."

Davidsons Developments Limited added that is has a ‘track record’ of building ‘attractive’ houses which are informed by characteristics of a more traditional house.

The southern edge of the site is defined by Roman Road, where highway improvements, including a new roundabout, are proposed to facilitate access to this estate.

A school and local centre would be accessible on the adjacent Harlestone Park housing estate

This extensive development will also include public open spaces, pedestrian and cycle links, a play area, and other associated works.

A target decision date has been set for June 4.

The project forms part of the wider Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE), known as allocation N4 'Northampton West SUE.' This phase alone will contribute 450 homes to the overall allocation of 2,550 dwellings planned for the area.

The SUE includes Bloor Homes’ planning permission for up to 1,750 houses in the area, a primary school, a local centre and more in the area.

It also includes Miller Homes’ ‘Norwood Quarter’ estate and Vistry’s ‘Western Gate’ estate, where hundreds of homes are in the process of being built.

The under construction Sandy Lane Relief Road continues to remain closed despite the planned reopening date of April 1.

Objections

Dozens of Harpole residents objected to the plans for a new roundabout to be built on the edge of their village to accommodate this proposed estate.

On resident said: “Of late, we have experienced an increased traffic flow through our village due to the Sandy Lane road closure.

“My concern is that Harpole will be used as a shortcut to reach the A4500, as most free traffic is doing at present, causing significant concern for residents.