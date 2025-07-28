Plans submitted to build 165 houses next to 'charming' village located in 'picturesque' part of Northamptonshire
Early plans have been submitted to build up to 165 new homes on land off Banbury Lane in Middleton Cheney.
The developer, King Street Planning, based in Manchester, has submitted the proposals to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) for approval.
According to the plans, the houses would be both open market and affordable housing, along with green space, landscaping and better drainage.
At this stage, the developer is asking the council to confirm whether an environmental study will be needed before a full planning application is submitted.
The site is near the edge of the village, and all details apart from access are still to be decided, according to the plans. The council is expected to respond to the request by August 8.
Estate agents in the area describe Middleton Cheney as a ‘charming’ village, renowned for its ‘picturesque’ countryside, ‘rich’ history, and ‘thriving’ community.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.