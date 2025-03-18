Plans submitted to build 14 small rooftop flats on top of Northampton town centre shop – which could rake in £135k a year for landlord

Plans have been submitted to build 14 new flats, which just meet the legal minimum space requirements, on top of a shop in Northampton town centre.

Proposals to build the new one-bedroom flats at 34 Gold Street, currently home to Poundstretcher on the ground floor and residential flats above, have been submitted.

The new apartments would be built as an additional floor above the existing three-storey property, while the current apartments on the first and second floors would remain will remain unchanged.

According to plans, the proposed apartments will range in size from 46m² to 37m², with the majority measuring around 37m². This means the flats will just meet the minimum legal standard (37m².), making them the smallest size possible under national housing regulations.

Each apartment will include a single bedroom measuring 7.5m² with a width of 2.2 metres, once again barely meeting the legal minimum space requirement of 7.5m² and 2.15 metres in width under national housing standards.

The applicant, Mr Ellis, said: “The first and second floors have been recently converted into high-quality residential apartments, but the roof above needs a long-term solution as it is prone to leaks.

"The apartments have more than adequate space for modern living requirements for our target audience.”

The planning papers did not elaborate on who the target audience is.

He added: “The location of this building demands high-quality one-bedroom apartments, and this proposal delivers this.”

According to the plans, each apartment will also have a private garden space on the roof.

Due to the town centre location, no car parking spaces will be provided, but bike storage will be available, as per the developer’s plans.

While rental prices are not mentioned, a rough estimate for a one-bedroom flat in the town centre ranges from £800 to £1,000 per month. By this logic, the landlord could expect to make £800 per month for each of the 14 flats, totalling around £11,000 per month. Over the course of a year, this would amount to around £135,000.

Although the building lies within the All Saints Conservation Area, council planners have previously stated that the building has no historic value and does not enhance the area, according to the applicant.

West Northamptonshire Council is expected to decide on the application by 23 May 2025.