Plans revealed for 1,000-home neighbourhood on country land the size of 60 football pitches on edge of Northampton

Plans have been revealed for a 1,000-home neighbourhood on country land the size of 60 football pitches on the edge of Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developer Catesby Estates has unveiled early plans for a major new neighbourhood set for the east of Wootton Fields.

The proposed development, known as Hardingstone Rise, would be built on land covering approximately 43.2 hectares to the west of Hardingstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site sits between Newport Pagnell Road (B526) to the south and The Green to the north, with Preston Deanery Road forming its eastern boundary.

The proposed development, known as Hardingstone Rise, would be built on land covering approximately 43.2 hectares to the west of Hardingstone. The site sits between Newport Pagnell Road (B526) to the south and The Green to the north, with Preston Deanery Road forming its eastern boundary.

Catesby is proposing up to 1,000 homes, a two-form-entry primary school, green spaces, allotments, and a local centre with shops and services.

It forms part of a wider draft allocation in the West Northamptonshire Local Plan for around 2,100 homes and supporting infrastructure.

The site sits next to the approved Northampton South of Brackmills development, which already has permission for 1,300 homes, a school, and a local centre. Nearby land at The Green, Great Houghton is also earmarked for up to 800 homes. Planning applications have already been submitted and approved for parts of the wider area, with hundreds of homes and community infrastructure on the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Catesby said: “The proposals are still in the design stage and will continue to evolve in response to technical analysis as part of the environmental assessment and in consultation with the public.”

The development would include a mix of pedestrian, cycle and road links throughout the site. Vehicle access is planned from two new junctions along the B526, with potential bus-only access points on The Green. The site is in an area of low flood risk.

If approved, construction could begin in 2028, with the first homes expected to be occupied in 2029. The full build-out is expected to take around 20 years, with completion by 2049, according to planning papers.

Catesby says building heights would be capped at three storeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application remains at a consultation stage and is subject to the emerging local plan process. Catesby Estates said it will continue to work with local authorities and residents as plans progress.

Click here to view the plans.