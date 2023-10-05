Plans REFUSED to allow beautiful Victorian town house in Northampton to be 'destroyed' and converted into five-bed HMO

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to ‘destroy’ an historic Victorian terrace town house and turn it into an HMO have been REFUSED.

Proposals to convert number 73 Billing Road into a five-bed HMO were refused at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday night (October 4) despite it being recommended for approval by the council’s planning officers.

The refusal was on the grounds that the property is in a conservation area and also citing concerns about the impact on parking.

No 73 Billing Road (middle)

Prior to the meeting, 90 angry residents formally objected to the plans. One resident said: “This application is from a London-based property developer who has no interest in preserving the architectural integrity of this historic terrace. Evidence is clear that allowing an HMO at No73 will destroy the architectural integrity of a historically important terrace, comprising the aim of the Conservation Area, attract more traffic and parking problems to an already over-burdened area and adversely impact the environment and residential amenity of the area.”

Reacting to the refusal, resident and objector, Belinda Kelly said: “We're really pleased with the outcome, but I don't think it's cut and dried, I believe it's all pending some clarification, but Zoe will know more about that. And then no doubt there will be appeals. But it's a victory of sorts. We'll just keep battling against it.”

Labour councillor Zoe Smith (Abington and Phippsville ward) has been fighting the battle on behalf of residents in her ward. She said: “Both Cllr Bob Purser and I, as well as a resident, spoke against the application [at the meeting].

“We made the key point that the property is in a conservation area and that being converted to an HMO would have a negative impact on the residential amenity of the area.”

Reacting to the refusal, councillor Smith said she was ‘vey pleased’ but was wary of an appeal by the applicant, Nik Kumar. She said: “Both councillor Purser and I and the residents are very pleased with the result and it’s very reassuring that the planning committee recognised the concerns of neighbours and councillors, particularly regarding the impact on the conservation area.

“It is possible that the applicant will lodge an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate. If that is the case, councillors and residents would have the opportunity to write to the Planning Inspectorate and reiterate why this is such an important issue. If that were the case, we would focus again on the importance of preserving the residential amenity of a conservation area, particularly as the planning inspectorate has upheld the planning committee’s concerns about a conservation in historic HMO applications.”

Chartered town planner Matt Collison spoke on behalf of the applicant at the meeting.

Mr Collison said: “Whilst this is a planning application that's generated a number of objections, there is simply no reason to justify refusing planning permission for the change in use.

“No objections have been made for the local highway authority are satisfied with the parking situation. There are no objection from any consultation, including the conservation officer. The application is fully policy compliance.”