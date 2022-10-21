Plans are in the pipeline to decrease the speed limit on a notorious road in Northampton described as a “hotspot” for speeding and “dangerous” driving.

Proposals to decrease the speed limit in Towcester Road between Mereway Roundabout and Gloucester Avenue, which is currently a 40mph zone, are reportedly being worked on by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

In an email sent to Independent councillor Julie Davenport, of the Delapre and Rushmere ward, a WNC officer says the plans are being drafted and will go out for public consultation once complete, which lasts 21 days.

Towcester Road.

If no objections are received, the plans will go ahead sooner rather than later.

To reach this stage, Delapre and Far Cotton residents started a petition, which has gained 651 signatures.

The petition reads: "The Towcester Road in Northampton is a hotspot for speeding cars and dangerous reckless driving.

"There have been no fewer than 17 serious incidents in the last five years, two of which having been fatal.

"How many more lives tragically need to be lost before this road is made safe?

"It is the duty of WNC to make this road safe, steps need to be taken and change needs to happen now."

Councillor Davenport said “it is always good to see the council listen to residents”.

She said: "It took a petition by a very concerned resident that was signed by hundreds of residents, to get this proposed change authorised.

"I do hope that people respect the new speed limit. Going faster doesn’t decrease journey times that much, especially on urban roads, and it can kill or seriously injure someone.”

Councillor Davenport added that there are more changes the community would like to see to the road but that the finances would “never be authorised”.

Labour councillor for Delapre and Rushmere, Emma Roberts, said that combined efforts of all involved have hopefully effected “positive change”.

She said: "Collective action by the community signing the petition, road safety teams and councillors has hopefully resulted in positive change.

"The petition was presented brilliantly to the council and we really hope that this action helps make Towcester Road a safer place.

"As well as a change to the speed limit, road markings will be repainted and bus stop signage and markings will be looked at.

"I am hoping now the consultation papers are ready it won’t be too long before we see action."