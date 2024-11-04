Plans for 'much-needed' 68-bed care home in village near Northampton set to get go-ahead despite objections

Plans to build a 68-bed care home and 17 extra care units in a village near Northampton have been recommended for approval despite dozens of objections.

The application, submitted by Just Pubs Ltd, involves developing a currently vacant piece of land south of Bakers Lane in Long Buckby, near to the railway station.

The new facility aims to support both elderly residents and younger individuals with special needs. Of the 17 extra care units, 12 will provide assisted living for children aged five to 18 with learning disabilities, with staff available to offer one-on-one care.

The care home will focus on providing for elderly residents. The plan includes a two-and-a-half-storey care home building and a two-storey assisted living building, with additional bungalows for assisted living nearby.

The development is set to be built on the vacant bit of land around Moore Close, opposite the railway station.

The applicant says the development is ‘much-needed’.

The proposal includes parking for 46 vehicles, with 19 spaces near the assisted living units and 27 spaces designated for the care home. However, the parking situation has raised concerns with residents and the parish council.

Long Buckby Parish Council objected to the plans, citing insufficient parking as a major issue and expressed worries about the impact on local medical services, which are ‘already at full capacity’.

One resident said: “I find that the parking proposal is wholly inadequate. This will impact the local residents massively, as the only option for both staff and visitors will be to park on adjacent roads, thus causing havoc and posing a danger to both children and other road users as visibility becomes impaired.”

Planning officers at West Northants Council noted that many residents – around 25 in total – have voiced their concerns about parking and the potential for increased traffic on local roads but have recommended the plans for approval.

A planning officer said: “A lot of representations received express concern about the lack of parking provision within the site and likely impact this will have on local roads in terms of on street parking and ultimately on highway safety.

“Whilst officers note the concerns of local residents about parking in the local area and their view that the site contains insufficient parking the evidence presented to and accepted by the local highway authority weighs in favour of the proposal on balance.”

The application is set to be discussed at a committee meeting on Wednesday (November 6), where a final decision will be made.