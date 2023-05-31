Plans back on track to build modern hotel next to historical Northampton pub - here's what we know so far

Plans to part demolish historic buildings next to a Northampton pub and build a modern block of serviced apartments in their place are back on track.

A reserved matters planning application has been submitted by Newlife Hotels Ltd to West Northants Council (WNC) to build a block of 35 serviced apartments on land next to The Plough Hotel in Bridge Street.

The plan involves demolishing a set of Victorian outbuildings at the rear of The Plough and building the three-storey block of flats in its place.

Developers Newlife Hotels Ltd have been applying to build next to The Plough Hotel since 2011

Chiswick-based developers Newlife Hotels Ltd has applied three times since 2011 to build a set of modern premises next to The Plough. But they have been repeatedly turned down.

A 2011 plan to build a 117-bed hotel was rejected for being too much of a ‘pastiche’ compared to its Victorian-era neighbours. A 2016 plan for 56-beds was also thrown out.

In June 2020, after nearly 10 years of negotiations, Newlife was granted outline planning permission to instead build a block of 35 serviced apartments to the rear of the Plough Hotel.

And now, in May 2023, around three years after outline planning approval, Newlife has submitted reserved matters plans which seeks approval for the layout and finer details of the proposals.

Architects impression of the proposed 35-bed serviced apartment block.

A decision is yet to be made by WNC.

History

The landmark Plough Hotel in Bridge Street was built in 1879.

During World War Two, it was used by the American Red Cross Society as a leave centre for American troops.

A set of outbuildings at the rear of the Plough Hotel would be demolished if the plans are ultimately approved.

Over three years, a total of 174,000 servicemen stayed at the hotel and the American flag was raised above the building every day.

Dave Knibb, the Northampton author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' gives more detail on The Plough.

He says in his book: “The Plough Hotel is a pretty imposing building, it looks grand, it is grand, it looks like it’s been a major player in Northampton for a long time, to a certain extent it has, but its history is a real mish mash. It was built in 1877 by Northampton Brewery Company (NBC). Although popular for a time, the investment in such a large hotel was causing NBC increasing problems. Phipps took over and ensured that the Plough became one of the main players in 20th Century Northampton. I really don’t know how healthy The Plough Hotel is at the moment, but it’s still here, I’m not sure of its catchment area, but it is a major Northampton landmark. I really hope that in ten years time it isn’t offices or flats, but I’m not holding my breath."