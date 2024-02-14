Plans APPROVED to lease village land to Northants County Cricket Club for potential multi-million pound development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Shocked’ residents have voiced their concerns over plans for Northants County Cricket Club (NCCC) to build a new state of the art facility next to their village.

At yesterday’s West Northants Council (WNC) cabinet meeting (Tuesday, 13 February), councillors approved plans for a 125-year lease for land at New Manor Farm, Moulton to NCCC, which will enable the club to take a step forward in consulting with residents around the further progress of proposals to deliver a multi-million pound second site alongside The County Ground in Abington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed facility will include two pitches - one meeting County Championship standard and the other designated for academy/pathway cricket. Additionally, it will feature a double-sided pavilion with changing and catering areas for both pitches and a machine shed, a stand capable of accommodating 2,000 spectators, an academy indoor training facility with six ‘international quality’ lanes, an outdoor net facility and fitness area, gym and physio facilities, a grass viewing bank, and a landscaped and maintained walking area for local residents, according to plans.

NCCC wants to add to its current facility at The County Ground (pictured)

However, Moulton residents say they feel ‘blindsided’ by the proposals after only finding out last week via the Chronicle and Echo.

Speaking on behalf of ‘shocked’ Moulton residents, Jodie Austin said: “We felt surprised that we have not been notified. We felt blindsided.

“The current County Ground is six and a half thousand capacity, this is a 12,500 seater stadium for women's and disability cricket, which does not have this level of following.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If this proposal is about community and grassroots cricket. Why were the community not offered to lease the land?

Here are plans drawn up by the cricket club for the land in Moulton

“Introducing a facility of this scale in a stable community will cause catastrophic stress to a community and infrastructure.”

Mrs Austin went on to raise concerns with ‘intoxicated’ people leaving the venue and the increase in traffic in the area.

She concluded, saying: “Please think of your neighbourhood where you live, would you and your elderly neighbours cope with 12,500 seater stadium in your back garden?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding, cllr Adam Brown, deputy leader of WNC, said: “It’s abundantly clear that the consultation needs to be spot on from this moment forth.

"The cricket club needs to obtain the financing to get to a planning [application] stage. That gives them all the time in the world to carry out an extensive and exhaustive consultation exercise with the public.”

In terms of the 12,500 seater stadium, councillor Brown said: “The only capacity that the cricket club are pursuing at this stage is a single stand for 2,000 spectators. It's also clear in their presentation that they're not seeking any higher capacity at this stage.”

NCCC Chairman Gavin Warren said: “This is good for the town. This is absolutely good for the town. Sport is so good for mental health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The 12,500 stadium is not going to be built [on] day one. It’s a temporary facility. So that’s caused some angst, and I understand that.

“Rest assured we will be looking to work with the parishioners, with the council.”

Reacting to the approved plans to lease the land, councillor Brown said: “We are pleased to have agreed to lease this land to NCCC so that they can begin the process of making this opportunity a reality.

“This is an exciting step forward in their plans to deliver a first-class facility in West Northamptonshire and supports the council’s commitment to providing accessible health and wellbeing facilities in local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These proposals will ensure cricket, as the primary use, continues to be an important element in the Northamptonshire calendar, providing high-quality training opportunities as well as improved walking routes throughout the local area and will follow thorough consultation and discussion with residents.”

NCCC, Chief Executive Ray Payne said: “This is an exciting milestone in a project that we’ve been working on for some time.

“There’s so much growth happening for cricket in the county, particularly in the women’s game and disability cricket, and over the last few years this has significantly increased pressure on our existing facilities.