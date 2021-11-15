Plans approved to convert former bank in busy Northampton street into place of religious worship

Plans have been approved to convert a former bank in a busy Northampton street into a place of religious worship.

The former Lloyds Bank building on the corner of Harborough Road and Alexandra Terrace will be converted into a Christian worship centre after West Northamptonshire Council approved the plans.

The building has been vacant for some time but will soon see 40 to 50 people using it for religious activity, according to plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Lloyds Bank in Harborough Road will be converted into a religious place of worship

The applicant Nashdale Properties Limited said in the planning papers: "Services will take place between 10am and noon on Sundays, and 7pm till 8.20 pm on Wednesdays.

"The rest of the time the minister may use the building for day to day business and the running of the church, but this is not full time.

"The only activities that will take place within the church will be Christian worship activities, which will generally include the listening to of sermons, singing hymns, read the scriptures and general Christian fellowship.

"The above activities will happen when we meet on Sundays and Wednesdays. The church group do not intend to let the building out for use of other groups or activities."

The parking aspect has been taken into account within the plans. There is a small car park to the rear of the site already but, the applicant says, many worshippers will walk to the centre or get on the service's minibus.

Planning papers say: "Only twice a week and for limited times would the occupancy levels be maximum of 40-50 people limiting traffic movements to and from the site. A number of the congregation live close to the building and would walk to the site.

"The group also run a minibus service that’s goes round and collects those members of the congregation who live further afield. This vehicle would use the parking space on site.