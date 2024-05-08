Plans APPROVED to build six new state of the art 3G football pitches at Northampton secondary school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to build six new state of the art football pitches at a secondary school in Northampton have been given the green light.

Proposals to build new floodlit five-a-side 3G football pitches on land at Northampton Academy, in Wellingborough Road, have been approved.

The project is set to be delivered by Powerleague Fives Ltd in partnership with the Academy. According to plans, Powerleague will build and operate the facilities over a 25-year lease period, providing the Academy with access during the day.

The new five-a-side pitches will be built on playing field land adjacent to the current 3G pitch at Northampton Academy.

A Powerleague spokesman said the development will offer ‘long-term benefits to both the Academy and the wider community’.

Each pitch will be 30m x 20m, providing a total playing area of 3,600m². Additionally, plans entail the resurfacing of the existing floodlit 100m x 64m 3G pitch, which has been in operation since 2006 without significant upgrades. Once completed, the upgraded pitch will meet the specifications necessary for listing on the FA 3G Pitch Register for the first time, allowing competitive fixtures to take place.

Accompanying these pitch upgrades is the construction of a new 72m² pavilion building adjacent to the existing 3G pitch, as well as the addition of a pedestrian ramp from the car park to the pitch facilities, aimed at enhancing accessibility for both school and community use.

Competition in the area includes existing facilities such as the 12-pitch Goals facility at Abbeyfield School, a Leisure Leagues operation at the University of Northampton, and a Powerplay league at Moulton College. Despite this, Powerleague believes that there is sufficient demand to support an additional dedicated 5-a-side football facility in the area.

Northampton Academy is based in Wellingborough Road

Community benefits are also a key aspect of the project, with initiatives such as dedicated time slots for after-school clubs and free community or local project usage on weekends. Preferential rates will be offered for walking football groups and youth football clubs, along with free or preferential usage of internal spaces, including meeting rooms and function rooms.