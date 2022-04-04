Plans have been approved to build 60 new homes on land on the edge of Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council has given the go-ahead for Shoo 22 Ltd to build a new housing estate on land just off Towcester Road in Milton Malsor, near to the motocross track.

A council spokesman said: "The development would therefore contribute towards the council’s housing delivery targets.

Here's an artist's impression of what the estate could look like.

"The site is in a sustainable location based on its allocation for housing, and the connectivity of the site to existing and planned development would be enhanced as part of the scheme."

The development is set to comprise of a mix of house types ranging from two-bed to five-bedroom properties, according to the applicant.

Planning papers say that 30 percent of the homes will be earmarked as 'affordable' housing. A children's play area will also be built on site.

The applicant said in planning papers: "The overall vision for the site is to provide a distinctive and high quality place, which complements the qualities and character of this area of Northampton

The site is next to the motocross track in Milton Malsor

"The site provides an excellent opportunity for a development which integrates well into the existing area.

"The site has no overriding environmental or physical constraints and provides the opportunity to establish a sustainable development which is both physically and visually well contained."

The application mentions the local infrastructure already in place which includes Tesco Extra Mereway, Abbeyfield School, the M1, the railway station and much more.