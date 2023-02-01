PICTURES: Plans unveiled to make 'death trap' junction in Northampton safer - and add in cycle lanes around popular park

“You take your life into your own hands when you walk across there.”

Plans have been unveiled to make a 'death trap' junction in Northampton safer following years of residents' concerns.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has revealed its proposals for the much-anticipated Billing Road/Rushmere Road junction improvements and the Abington Park Area Active Travel scheme.

The improvement schemes propose the introduction of segregated cycleways and footways connecting Abington Park Crescent with Wellingborough Road, Bridgewater Drive, and Park Avenue South, as well as improvements to the notorious junction of Billing Road and Rushmere Road.

WNC has opened a consultation on the plans and wants to hear residents’ opinions.

A council spokesman said: "The proposed changes seek to encourage improved active travel and provide better alternatives to driving which will reduce traffic and increase safety for walkers and cyclists."

Billing Road and Rushmere Road junction plans

A council spokesman said there has been a 'longstanding request to improve facilities for pedestrians at this junction.

The spokesman said: "The scheme proposals for the junction will provide new safer controlled crossing facilities which will also include diagonal crossings to shorten the current routes taken by pedestrians, especially children travelling to and from the schools in the area. The proposals will also look to remove the islands at the junction and simplify its day-to-day operation."

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere ward) has been campaigning to make the junction safer for years.

Reacting to the proposals, councillor Davenport said: "You take your life into your own hands when you walk across there because you've got cars coming from all directions. It's just totally unsafe.

"From what I have seen, these plans should take away all of the safety issues that were there.

"By making it safer...it could encourage people to get on a bike or parents might feel safe letting their children walk to school instead of dropping them off in the car.

"It could be a real bonus to that area and like a beacon for the rest of Northampton to follow.

"Thanks to residents who signed the petition and campaigned for this."

Abington Park Area Active Travel scheme

The council’s proposals include:

Abington Park Crescent – a new two-way cycleway which will be separated from the road, and a new upgraded crossing at the junction with Park Avenue South.

Bridgewater Drive – a new two-way cycleway towards the school and new road crossings are proposed.

Park Avenue South – new cycleways that merge into existing cycling facilities.

Man in charge of the plans says...

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC cabinet member for transport, highways and waste, says he wants to make walking and cycling for short journeys ‘safer and more pleasant’.

The councillor said: “The creation of new cycleways and crossings will allow residents and visitors to safely travel around the Abington Park area, as well as providing a safer route for children to walk or cycle to Bridgewater Primary School.

“The proposals will improve the quality of our cycling and walking infrastructure through these safe and direct routes. I’d encourage everyone to have their say on these proposals so that we can ensure the scheme works for all the community.”

How can I have my say?

Residents, businesses and community groups can provide their feedback on WNC’s consultation from Wednesday February 1 to March 15.

WNC is also hosting a drop-in event at Abington Park Museum on 16 February between 2pm and 8pm. Members of the project team will be available to answer questions about the scheme and speak to people about the proposals and consultation

People can view the proposals here.

Where did the funds come from?

During the Covid pandemic, the Department for Transport gave funding to local authorities to encourage more walking and cycling following the Covid-19 pandemic, with WNC receiving close to £1.4million which is called the ‘Active Travel Fund’.

