PICTURES: Here are the SIX assets West Northants Council is proposing to sell off

Here are six assets West Northants Council (WNC) is proposing to dispose of.
The council has announced planned disposal of assets in a report which will be discussed at a cabinet meeting next week (Tuesday, January 17).
A WNC spokesman says in the report: “The council owns a large and varied estate. This calls for ongoing management to ensure it is delivering the best outcomes for the residents of West Northamptonshire and in line with the council’s vision and goals. As a result of ongoing work, several assets have been identified where disposals would be beneficial. Most of the proposed disposals outlined within this report are freehold, however one is leasehold.
"Most of the disposals should result in disused buildings or land being brought back into productive use. This is likely to benefit the community both directly from the new uses, and indirectly through reduced potential for criminal and anti-social behaviour, fire risk, and appearance of neglect.”
1. The former Brackley swimming pool site
A WNC spokesman said: "The former Brackley swimming pool site in Brackley has not been in productive use since the opening of Brackley Leisure Centre. The site is vacant. It has access constraints, but it nonetheless considered developable. Alternatively, a land swap with one of the adjacent schools could deliver development value. However, the Council has received an approach from Brackley Town Council (BTC) which wishes to purchase the site to allow for other transactions it is considering. It is therefore proposed to pursue negotiations with BTC on the basis of a best consideration disposal, although potentially with staged payments. Should this not proceed, the property would be marketed and sold to the party making the best offer. Disposal would be by freehold."
Photo: Google
2. Evelyn Wright House in Daventry
A WNC spokesman said: "The former Evelyn Wright Elderly Persons Home is located on Badby Road, Daventry. It has been vacant for several years and no service use has been identified. Freehold disposal is proposed. "
Photo: Google
3. Walker House in Moulton Park
A WNC spokesman said: "Walker House is a converted manufacturing unit on Pondwood Close, Moulton Park Industrial Estate. It is held by the Council on the residue of a 99-year long lease which expires in October 2070. The Council pays annual rent of £12,500. The building has been vacant for several years and no service use has been identified. Disposal to the maximum extent possible is proposed; depending on market interest, this may result in grant of a sub-leasehold or a sub-long-leasehold, or assignment of the lease."
Photo: Google
4. Albion House in Northampton town centre
A WNC spokesman said: "Albion House is an office building in central Northampton, near the St John’s multi-storey car park. It has one commercial occupier but otherwise since the end of its use as site offices for the Vulcan Works scheme it has remained empty. Freehold disposal is proposed. This would involve the loss of a small amount of revenue income from rent. Additionally, Northamptonshire Partnership Homes (NPH) is exploring a housing scheme for the site. If this shows sufficient value to the Council, it is instead proposed the site is transferred to the Housing Revenue Account (HRA)."
Photo: Google