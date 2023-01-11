PICTURES: Here are the SIX assets West Northants Council is proposing to sell off

1. The former Brackley swimming pool site

A WNC spokesman said: "The former Brackley swimming pool site in Brackley has not been in productive use since the opening of Brackley Leisure Centre. The site is vacant. It has access constraints, but it nonetheless considered developable. Alternatively, a land swap with one of the adjacent schools could deliver development value. However, the Council has received an approach from Brackley Town Council (BTC) which wishes to purchase the site to allow for other transactions it is considering. It is therefore proposed to pursue negotiations with BTC on the basis of a best consideration disposal, although potentially with staged payments. Should this not proceed, the property would be marketed and sold to the party making the best offer. Disposal would be by freehold."

Photo: Google