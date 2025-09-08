The buildings are being stripped back as part of West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) £9.7 million regeneration scheme, which will clear space for more than 200 build-to-rent homes above new shops and leisure facilities.

On a visit to the site on Monday (September 8), councillor James Petter, deputy leader of WNC and cabinet member for town centre regeneration, said seeing the old stores come down shows the project is finally moving forward.

“Seeing it now stripped apart like this is amazing,” he told the Chronicle & Echo. “We talk about these things, we say they’re going to happen, but not until you actually see it come down do you suddenly realise that things can move forward with it.

“Colemans have made excellent progress so far to carefully deconstruct these long-vacant buildings, overcoming complex challenges such as asbestos removal and site preparation, and we’re now seeing the physical transformation take shape.

“This phase of works is all about preparing the site ready for a developer to come on board and deliver a vibrant scheme that will bring much-needed housing, modern retail and leisure spaces, and a more attractive public realm.

“It’s a bold step forward in our long-term strategy to revitalise Northampton, support local businesses, and attract new investment. I’m proud of the work being done and excited for what’s to come.”

M&S is expected to be down by early October, with demolition of the former BHS building to follow.

“In the next couple of weeks they’re going to have a huge crane here,” councillor Petter said. “Some of the girders need cranes to come in because of the size and volume of them. That’s going to be really interesting, how they’re going to fit that in.”

James Doherty, Project Manager for Colemans, explained the approach being used: “We’re pleased with the progress made so far, with the safe delivery of heavy machinery to site marking an important milestone.

“Our team is now carrying out the careful deconstruction of the buildings using a combination of precision equipment and controlled sequencing.

“This approach allows us to safely remove each structure while keeping the site secure and disruption to a minimum.”

The redevelopment will eventually bring new housing, shops and leisure to the town centre, which councillor Petter said focuses on attracting a mix of people back into the heart of Northampton.

“We’re hoping here is going to be lively retail,” he said. “There are going to be leisure facilities on site as well, and apartments. We are looking for attracting the professional here as well – not just student accommodation. It’s going to be a combination of those areas.”

The demolition phase is expected to finish in 2026, with main construction works due to start in 2027 and the new development opening in 2032.

Some residents have asked why the council is knocking down M&S, or whether more flats are really needed. Councillor Petter said shopping habits have changed.

“Could this have carried on as a department store? People buy differently now. You buy differently, I buy differently,” he said. “The big department stores aren’t happening in the High Street anymore.

“What we want is to bring people into Northampton town centre. Living here, shopping here, working here and buying here. You won’t get that if we have all these out-of-town areas.”

Councillor Petter dismissed ongoing concerns from the public that asylum seekers will end up being housed within the development.

“One thing I will say is that we will always do things for the people that live in Northamptonshire,” he said. “We’re not looking to place anybody anywhere at the moment because we have no idea how it’s going to pan out. We are looking to focus on areas for people that actually live here. That’s the key.”

He finished by reassuring people worried about disruption in Abington Street, where the street was recently refurbished as part of a £5 million project.

“Once the façade is down at the front, we’ll be bringing the hoarding back to return the avenue street to full capacity again,” he said. “Coleman’s have done an amazing job making sure nothing gets damaged. It’s all protected. If anything does happen, they will rectify it. It’s all part of the agreement.”

