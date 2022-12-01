PICTURES: All the major plans in Northampton set to be approved - including 178 flats and demolition works

Here is a list of planning applications which have been recommended for approval NEXT WEEK – including demolition works, 178 flats and the relocation of the market.
Planning officers at West Northamptonshire Council have recommended multiple major applications for approval ahead of a planning committee meeting on Monday (December 5).
The approval recommendations include the temporary two-year relocation of the market to Commercial Street car park, a set of 178 flats in Bridge Street, 12 council flats at Riverside House in Bedford Road and more.
1. Number 7 Vernon Terrace
Change of Use from home to House in Multiple Occupation for four occupants
RECOMMENDATION: GRANT PERMISSION SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS
Cllr Bob Purser objected to this. He said: "It represents overdevelopment of this site and will add to parking problems in this area."
2. The Cube Disability Day Centre in Roe Road
Construction of five new one-bed apartments above the Cube Disability Day Centre.
RECOMMENDATION: GRANT PERMISSION SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS
25 letters of objection from 15 residents were received.
Cllr Bob Purser objected, citing 'overdevelopment, inadequate parking and scale of the development is out of keeping with the neighbouring properties'.
3. Land next to The Malt Shovel pub in Bridge Street
Plans to build a total of 178 flats on unused land next to The Malt Shovel pub have been recommended for approval. A WNC planning officer said: "The proposal would bring a prominent site in the town centre into a highly intensive use, contributing to the vitality and viability of the surrounding area." However, The Malt Shovel owner said: ""I am totally against the project as it stands. I cannot believe a surveyor, engineer or a member of the applicant's team have not visited our property to discuss the proposed construction."
4. Relocation of the market to Commercial Street Car Park
Change of use from Car Park to Temporary Home for Northampton market stall holders, with associated works
RECOMMENDATION: GRANT PERMISSION SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS
A planning officer said: "The proposal would be temporary in nature so as to allow the refurbishment of the existing Market Square, where the market is currently held. The proposed temporary use would help to ensure that the viability of the town centre is maintained with the market retained in a town centre location whilst improvement works are undertaken elsewhere."
