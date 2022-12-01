PICTURES: All the major plans in Northampton set to be approved - including 178 flats and demolition works

3. Land next to The Malt Shovel pub in Bridge Street

Plans to build a total of 178 flats on unused land next to The Malt Shovel pub have been recommended for approval. A WNC planning officer said: "The proposal would bring a prominent site in the town centre into a highly intensive use, contributing to the vitality and viability of the surrounding area." However, The Malt Shovel owner said: ""I am totally against the project as it stands. I cannot believe a surveyor, engineer or a member of the applicant's team have not visited our property to discuss the proposed construction."

