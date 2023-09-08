Passionate parents protest outside council's HQ in Northampton demanding adequate education for their disabled children

Watch more videos on Shots!

A group of passionate parents protested outside the council’s Northampton offices demanding better education for their disabled children.

The demonstration, which took place outside Angel Square in Northampton on Thursday morning (September 7), is a culmination of years of perceived failures by the council in providing comprehensive educational support for vulnerable children across the county.

Carrying signs reading "We will not be silenced," "All children matter, apart from the disabled ones," and "When will every child matter?," parents made their voices heard as they called for immediate action from West Northants Council (WNC).

West Northants SEND Action Group protested outside Angel Square on Thursday (September 7)

Parents from the West Northants SEND Action Group involved in the protest expressed their deep concerns about the neglect of their children's educational needs.

A West Northants SEND Action Group spokeswoman said: “Children are being catastrophically failed in large numbers. The system is broken, both locally and nationally. Many children are denied education for years, sat at home and ignored by those with a legal obligation to provide them with an education. Others are in unsuitable schools with their needs not met, being regularly restrained and traumatised as a result. The most vulnerable in society are being failed."

Speaking to Chron and Echo, parent Tiff Cotterill said: “None of us wants to be here. None of us wants to be spending our time doing this. But we don't feel like we have a choice. We all have children that are being failed by the council’s actions or inaction and so that's why we are here, trying to get our voices heard trying to get them to listen to us and trying to get the right support for our children.

“I think that's what every parent wants, ultimately, their children to be happy and secure and safe, and have a full education, but our children haven't got that and that's why we are here fighting for them.”

West Northants SEND Action Group were out in force demanding adequate education for their disabled children

Parent Lauren Chalmers said: “These children are human beings with families. They are being affected emotionally and people's lives are being torn apart.

“A child whose peers are attending school and basically getting the message from the powers that be that you are not worthy of an education, you're not deserving, because you don't fit. There's nowhere for you to go. It's just making them feel worthless and a lot of them do want to be part of a school.

"I honestly think the Conservatives think, ‘these are not going to be taxpayers’ and don’t really care because of that.”

Lauren has called on the council to start listening to parents and treat them with respect.

She added: “There are some things that they could change immediately without any money like treating people with respect and not sending parents court papers when the child is not turning up at school that everybody has admitted isn't right for them. I mean, that's just completely unbelievable.”

Council Response

A WNC spokeswoman said: “We are continuing to see a rise in the number of children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities who need support and we know how extremely challenging this situation is and the daily impact it is having on families in West Northants – this is a priority for us.

“There is still much to do to deliver better outcomes for our young people, however we are working hard with parents, carers and partners to create real solutions for this, with the involvement of over 800 people, including families, helping to co-produce a new three-year strategy for improving these services.

“Thanks to their ongoing support, involvement and understanding, we have been able to implement solutions in the last year that are steps in the right direction, that will enable us to not only increase SEND places across our area but also address the growing demand for EHCP plans and support. An example of this is the significant investment into educational psychologists from this September to support with completing overdue assessments.