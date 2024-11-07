Owners of precious Northampton woodland remain silent on start date for 8,000-tree replanting scheme after felling 1,800

The estate in charge of replanting 8,000 trees at a precious Northampton woodland has declined to comment on when the process will begin.

The Althorp Estate, owned by Earl Spencer, committed to replanting these trees on land adjacent to Harlestone Firs, after 1,800 trees were removed to make way for the North West Relief Road (NWRR) and the Dallington Grange housing development, set to feature 3,000 homes upon completion.

Since 2022, the key players behind the project—Persimmon Homes, David Wilson Homes, and The Althorp Estate—have consistently communicated that the 1,800 felled trees would be offset by planting 8,000 native trees and shrubs.

West Northants Council (WNC) has also pushed the line that “significantly” more trees will be replanted than felled since 2022.

This is where 1,800 trees have been felled at the Firs to make way for the NWRR. Credit: Richard Durham.

When this newspaper reached out to these authorities over the past month, no one was able to tell us when or if this process is going ahead.

The Althorp Estate, responsible for both the tree removal and replanting, along with Persimmon and David Wilson, were asked about:

The original timeline and goals for replanting

The current expected planting start date and any causes for delay

On the previous plans, Althorp said it would be replanting 8,000 trees within the red boundary in the top left of the Firs after allowing 1,800 trees to be felled for the NWRR.

Despite multiple requests for comment, the Althorp Estate has declined to provide an update.

Meanwhile, Persimmon and David Wilson Homes still continue to say: “Nearly four and a half times as many trees (approximately 8,000 new native trees and shrubs) are being planted to replace those felled, providing a much more diverse and resilient area of woodland habitats.”

Jake Blackburn, a local resident and frequent visitor to Harlestone Firs, has criticised the lack of transparency and says he is hoping to see an increase in public interest on this issue.

He said: “There are eyes on this biodiversity project to deliver the NWRR offset. I’m hoping to see an increase in public interest as locals wake up to what is unfolding on their doorstep. I cannot imagine this biodiversity project is legally bound; the road is almost in, and outline planning is agreed. Simply confirms how little leverage WNC planning has over developers or landowners to deliver their side of the bargain, either on time or ever.

"There is a real lack of commitment from Althorp in delivering their side of the plan. I'm not filled with any confidence from all parties on this topic.”