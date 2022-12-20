Owner reveals vision for brand new tattoo parlour at former bar in busy Northampton street

Plans have been unveiled to open a tattoo parlour in a basement on a busy Northampton street.

Proposals to open a new tattoo shop at 232 and 234 Wellingborough Road, below where Shades of Sun is located, have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council.

The basement was previously a bar, but that has been shut down for a while, according to planning papers.

The applicant said in planning papers: "The proposal would bring a vacant commercial space back into use to the benefit of the vitality and viability of the district/local centre.

"The proposed use is consistent with the commercial use of this part of Wellingborough Road and would have synergy with the use of the ground floor of the building.

"The applicant is also the owner and operator of the beautician/hair salon on the ground floor of the building."

The applicant went on to explain their vision for the site.

They said in planning papers: "The proposed scheme is limited to internal alterations only. The existing basement floor layout will be altered to remove the bar and to form a reconfigured kitchen, storage and office area ancillary to the tattooist use.

"A customer seating area will be formed together with a juice bar selling non-alcoholic beverages to customers.

"The majority of the space within the basement floor area would be used for tattooing of customers.

"The customer area would accommodate up to three tattooist artist stations. It is anticipated that there would be up to six customers on site at any one time.”

