Owner of fire-ravaged former nightclub in Northampton reveals latest update on demolition works
and live on Freeview channel 276
The owner of a fire-ravaged former nightclub in Northampton town centre has revealed the latest update on demolition works.
Bridge Street has been partially closed since August 23 following a massive fire at the former Balloon Bar building.
In December, West Northants Council (WNC) served legal papers to the owner of the building, AZ Investments, demanding the building be made safe by April 12, allowing the road to reopen.
The owners of the building, AZ Investments, say the deadline has now been pushed back to next month (May).
An AZ Investments spokesman said: “We are working closely with the council, our legal teams, and our professional experts, including structural engineers, to confirm to the courts the state of the building and the next steps as per the court's instructions.
"Due to the state of the building, history, and listed status, this is extremely complex and needs a lot of time and care from all different parties; hence, it's not a quick job.
"The April 12 deadline to open the road needed to be extended because when we started the demolition work in March, we found structural issues.
"The only way to make the site safe is by demolishing the whole site; hence, it's a lot more work than we first thought.
"We hope to get our reports and evidence to the judge this week; they will make a decision next month, and then works subject to the court order will start shortly after that.
"It's important to know that we are working very closely with the council on a daily basis, with our experts on this, so the community, and in particular the local businesses, should be assured that we are all working together positively to ensure that we can open the road in a safe manner as quickly as possible."
A WNC spokesman said: “We continue to liaise with the building’s owners and their legal representatives, encouraging a timely resolution to the situation. We are currently awaiting an update from the owners’ counsel on how they plan to proceed.”
Offering a view from his office, Nick Pattison, of Jackson Stops estate agents in Bridge Street, recently said: “It looks a mess. Fat Cats has been like that for 10 years now, with all the scaffolding. It’s gradually becoming a bit of a ghost street.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.