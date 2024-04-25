Owner of fire-ravaged former nightclub in Northampton reveals latest update on demolition works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a fire-ravaged former nightclub in Northampton town centre has revealed the latest update on demolition works.

Bridge Street has been partially closed since August 23 following a massive fire at the former Balloon Bar building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In December, West Northants Council (WNC) served legal papers to the owner of the building, AZ Investments, demanding the building be made safe by April 12, allowing the road to reopen.

Here's what Bridge Street currently looks like

The owners of the building, AZ Investments, say the deadline has now been pushed back to next month (May).

An AZ Investments spokesman said: “We are working closely with the council, our legal teams, and our professional experts, including structural engineers, to confirm to the courts the state of the building and the next steps as per the court's instructions.

"Due to the state of the building, history, and listed status, this is extremely complex and needs a lot of time and care from all different parties; hence, it's not a quick job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The April 12 deadline to open the road needed to be extended because when we started the demolition work in March, we found structural issues.

"The only way to make the site safe is by demolishing the whole site; hence, it's a lot more work than we first thought.

"We hope to get our reports and evidence to the judge this week; they will make a decision next month, and then works subject to the court order will start shortly after that.

"It's important to know that we are working very closely with the council on a daily basis, with our experts on this, so the community, and in particular the local businesses, should be assured that we are all working together positively to ensure that we can open the road in a safe manner as quickly as possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A WNC spokesman said: “We continue to liaise with the building’s owners and their legal representatives, encouraging a timely resolution to the situation. We are currently awaiting an update from the owners’ counsel on how they plan to proceed.”