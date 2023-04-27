56 Greenhills Road could be turned into a care home for children

Northampton residents have heavily objected to plans to convert a family home into a children’s care home in their community.

Residents in the Kingsthorpe area have fiercely objected plans to convert a two-bed bungalow in Greenhills Road into a four-bed care home for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application was submitted in March to convert 56 Greenhills Road into a children’s home for up to four children aged 8 – 17.

The applicant, Regional Therapeutic Homes, said in planning papers: “We do not anticipate the change of use therefore to have an impact on the local community which would be any different than another family occupying the property.

“Staff will be on site 24 hours a day however this will reflect an extended family feel. Children will live with their full time carers to replicate a family.

"I have been working with vulnerable children in care for the past 20 years. We are registered with Ofsted and in our previous inspection received a Good Ofsted rating with the progress and stability of children noted as amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants Police PCSO Steve Ryan was asked about his dealings with Regional Therapeutic Homes’ other site in the town.

PCSO Ryan said: “I would support any further applications in relation to a new children’s home opening in the future. I would be confident that any new home will be successfully run in the same fashion as Ethan House currently is.”

However, residents are unhappy and have voiced their concerns.

One resident said: “This isn't about welfare of children. This is purely about money and profit, find somewhere else to use.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Lot of residents in this immediate area want to object to this but cannot as their elderly and do not have the means or knowledge of using a computer or social media and they're not fully aware even with the letter that was sent on what they need to do.”

Another said: “In my view, this is not fit for purpose and a complete overdeveloped overdevelopment.”

Conservative councillor Sam Rumens said: “I would like to request a call into committee of the above application on the basis of concerns around traffic safety around the nearby junction and overdevelopment in terms of the density of the property on the site. to the area.”

"This is not the correct location for a children's home,” another objected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resident added: “Any increase in on street parking will cause a negative impact and a potential increased hazard strongly object to the planning up planning of this property, again.

“This is over the overdevelopment of what is a lovely family home these children are young adults such as they are needed to be housed in an area that is more suitable.”

So far, at the time of writing (Thursday), there have been 18 objections to the plans.

West Northants Council has yet to make a decision on the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad