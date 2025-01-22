Outrage as Anglian Water leaves ‘unsightly scar’ on part of Northampton’s recently refurbished Market Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anglian Water has left an ‘unsightly scar’ on part of Northampton’s recently refurbished Market Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It emerged this week that the water company has ripped up part of the new paving, near Zapato Lounge, and replaced it with a strip of tarmac.

The Market Square fully reopened in November after a near two-year refurbishment that cost £12.5 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many residents have taken to social media to voice their outrage.

The recently refurbished Market Square, marred by a strip of tarmac installed by a utilities company near Zapato Lounge.

One said: “Why is the utility not responsible for replacing like for like? Where have the expensive cobbles they have removed gone? Who is paying for it to be put back to ‘as was,’ and when?”

Chronicle and Echo took these concerns to West Northants Council.

Conservative Councillor Dan Lister, who oversees the Market Square refurbishment at WNC, said: “This is a temporary tarmac fill by two utilities companies carrying out work to a nearby property which is really unsightly and ruins the look of our new Market Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don’t want this street scar blighting our new square and have pressed them to return and repair it as quickly as possible. We have been informed they will be returning to do the work next week.”

Chronicle and Echo has contacted Anglian Water for comment.