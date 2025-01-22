Outrage as Anglian Water leaves ‘unsightly scar’ on part of Northampton’s recently refurbished Market Square
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It emerged this week that the water company has ripped up part of the new paving, near Zapato Lounge, and replaced it with a strip of tarmac.
The Market Square fully reopened in November after a near two-year refurbishment that cost £12.5 million.
Many residents have taken to social media to voice their outrage.
One said: “Why is the utility not responsible for replacing like for like? Where have the expensive cobbles they have removed gone? Who is paying for it to be put back to ‘as was,’ and when?”
Chronicle and Echo took these concerns to West Northants Council.
Conservative Councillor Dan Lister, who oversees the Market Square refurbishment at WNC, said: “This is a temporary tarmac fill by two utilities companies carrying out work to a nearby property which is really unsightly and ruins the look of our new Market Square.
"We don’t want this street scar blighting our new square and have pressed them to return and repair it as quickly as possible. We have been informed they will be returning to do the work next week.”
Chronicle and Echo has contacted Anglian Water for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.