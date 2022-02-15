Objections raised over plans to open new Tesco near busy housing estate on the edge of Northampton

Objections have been raised over plans to allow a new Tesco to stay open late at night in a built up area on the edge of Northampton.

Tesco submitted a license application this month to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to open a new local centre in Buckton Fields.

In the application, Tesco says it wants to open the new branch on land adjacent to the primary school in Home Farm Drive.

This is where the Tesco is set to be built

The application requests to sell alcohol between 6am and 12am everyday of the week, which gives an indication towards the shop's opening hours.

A decision to approve or reject the application is set to be made at a council licensing sub-committee meeting on Thursday (February 17).

Two residents in the area have written strong statements warning against the plans.

One objector said: "I am very concerned at the potential for disorderly behaviour if large numbers of people congregate in and around the shop until the closing hours of 12am and beyond.

"With our houses facing directly to the proposed development, we worry as to the draw of large groups of people and or youths to make this area their new hangout spot.

"We have a lovely neighbourhood currently in Buckton Fields, and inviting people to a licensed premises up to 12am could result in issues such as litter, damage to property and with alcohol involved, these issues have the potential to be heightened and more severe."

Another objector said: "The proposed site currently faces and will be surrounded by residential development and the trading hours of the shop should harmonise with this.

"I welcome the plans for the new convenience store, but strongly object to the proposed licensing hours, particularly in such a large residential area with its potential to negatively impact the prevention of crime and disorder and the prevention of public nuisance."

In planning papers, Tesco responded to objections saying it will use CCTV, commit to the 'Think 25' scheme when selling alcohol and maintain a 'good neighbour ethos' to ensure the premises plays an 'active part in the community'.

A convenience store close by has always been on the cards ever since construction work started on the housing development in 2016.

Once complete, Buckton Fields will offer a range of facilities, including its own primary school, which opened in September 2021, convenience shops and services, open parkland and play spaces.

The development has proved popular with the local market, creating a well-established community of young families, first time buyers and second steppers.