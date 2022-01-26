Objections raised over plans to build huge warehouse on 'Northampton Gateway Park'

Objections have been raised over a £2.8 million logistics development on land near Northampton - which is set to be debated by planners tonight (Thursday).

The development, a 54-acre plot of land near Milton Malsor and junction 15 of the M1, will be discussed at West Northamptonshire Council's planning meeting tonight.

The Northampton Gateway development was granted a Development Consent Order (DCO) in 2019 and construction of the scheme is well underway.

This is what the warehouse could look like, according to planning papers

The wider proposal will see developer Roxhill build a rail depot capable of handling up to 16 trains a day on land east of the West Coast Main Line.

It will include container storage and HGV parking, with landscaping, new access on the A508, a new bypass for Roade, and improvements to J15, as well as creating up to 7,500 of jobs.

However, the applicant, Roxhill Limited, is now seeking to build a warehouse which is taller than regulations permit, leading to objections from both Roade and Milton Malsor Parish Councils.

Roxhill Limited also wants to build a 892-space car park, which will include spots for 200 goods vehicles.

The warehouse will be part of the Northampton Gateway development

Council's view

In a pre-planning meeting report, the council said: "The proposed building thus exceeds the maximum height parameter (109.00m AOD) for buildings permitted by the DCO by 8.8m. The building will however fall within other relevant DCO parameters for Zone A4.

"The key issue remaining is the appropriateness of the proposed development in terms of its design, form and sustainability with respect to the context of the location. This requires consideration of factors such as scale, layout, appearance, landscaping of the proposed development and the assessment of the impact of these with regard to the location and surroundings, the environment and for amenity, including visual impact."

Objections

The Northampton Gateway development is based near Milton Malsor and junction 15 of the M1

Both Roade and Milton Malsor Councils raised multiple objections against the proposals.

The main issue raised was about the rule-breaking height of the development, which could set a 'worrying precedent' if approved.

A Roade Parish Council spokesperson said: "It is critical that this application is denied otherwise it will set a worrying precedent for this development and the other warehouses within the development.

"We urge West Northamptonshire Council to consider the point made above and those points made by Milton Malsor Parish Council – which we support – and reject the application."

A Milton Malsor Parish Council spokesperson said: "We urge West Northamptonshire Council to consider the points we have made and reject the application."

Roade Parish Council also highlighted the car park as a cause for concern.

A spokesperson said: "The applicant is claiming that there will be 2,000 jobs within this warehouse, but the low unemployment levels in the local community will mean that many of these jobs will be filled by those living outside the local area.