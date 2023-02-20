The owners of a hotel in Northamptonshire have hit back after plans were halted by the Government to house up to 400 asylum seekers at the site.

In December, West Northants Council (WNC) was told that the Home Office planned to use the former Highgate House Hotel in the village of Creaton as a fourth site for asylum contingency accommodation, with the possibility of it becoming operational at the start of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following public outcry from villagers in Creaton, Creaton Parish Council, WNC and pressure from Conservative MP Chris Heaton-Harris (Daventry), the Government halted the plans in mid-January.

Plans to house up to 400 asylum seekers at the former Highgate House Hotel in Creaton were halted in January following public outcry

Those against the plans were concerned that the location was unsuitable for a variety of reasons including already overwhelmed local provisions, the isolated rural area, the lack of public transport and a possibility the cohort could be up to 400 young men.

However, the hotel owners, Signature Group Limited, which reportedly acquired the site in January, has this month (February) submitted a new report to the Home Office inviting them to enter negotiations again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Signature Group spokesman said: "We have reached out to all local parish councils and WNC inviting them to engage with us, so that we may openly and transparently allay any initial concerns they may have.

"We offer an invitation to Chris Heaton Harris MP, and parish councillors to visit Dunchurch Park [an asylum seeker hotel in Rugby] to see for themselves the gold standard services we offer and to renegotiate the opening of Highgate House to contingency asylum accommodation.

"Lest we forget, Highgate House appealed to our client and the Home Office for the numbers it could potentially house, and a phased occupation was agreed upon.

"We are set up and ready to receive guests, our support networks are in place and operationally we are on standby. We would hope you will look at the facts presented to you with an open mind and give consideration to Highgate House and the Signature Hotel Group Team who are genuinely passionate about providing our guests with a safe and welcoming environment to start their journey through the application process with a view to becoming a valued member of our society."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report states that Highgate House could have accommodated up to 600 ‘sleepers' 'should it be required'.

The Signature Group's report went on to criticise the 'bias' campaign against the proposals in January.

It reads: "Concerns regarding the safety of residents in Creaton are as re-iterated by Northamptonshire Police not evidenced in other similar sites in Northamptonshire, and the view that 400 males will be loitering with intent is unfounded and show a level of bias by the campaigner.”

The report also addresses the campaigners' concerns that the asylum seekers would have nothing to do as it is a rural location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signature Group spokesman said: "The five acres of grounds surrounding the buildings will be made fully accessible to our guests for walking, jogging and exploring with picnic tables in key areas of the grounds.

"For their enjoyment, a variety of sports equipment will also be available such as footballs, tennis rackets, table tennis, and pool tables.

"The Signature Hotel Group self-funds a number of initiatives to provide our guests with services to engage them physically and mentally."

Click here to read the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report adds that there would be 24/7 security on site, a mobile dentist, healthcare provision, 430 restaurant covers, a daily shuttle bus, board games, table tennis, a cinema area, Sky TV and BT Sports and much more to keep residents safe and occupied.

Chris Heaton Harris has quashed 'rumours' that the Highgate House plans are back on the cards.

The MP said on his website: "I have continued to engage with Creaton Parish Council and WNC on the matter of Highgate House and as such I understand there have been some rumours circulating around the potential use of Highgate House again to accommodate asylum seekers.

"I have sought an update from the Home Office and can confirm that this rumour is not true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Home Office have spoken with Serco and they have confirmed that since the Home Office gave out the instruction not to continue with this site (last month), they have informed the hotel management company that they will no longer be entering into a contract to procure this site for asylum seekers. Whilst Serco have commented that the Signature Group are still keen, and continue to pursue further dialogue, Serco and the Home Office will not be engaging at this time.