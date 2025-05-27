Northampton’s boy racer hotspots ‘making residents’ lives a misery’ targeted in major crackdown set for approval

A crackdown on dangerous and disruptive car meets across West Northamptonshire is set to be approved next week.

A new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) would ban car cruising and spectating in the county, specifically hotspots including Sixfields, the A45, Moulton bypass, Swan Valley and the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT).

The proposed order follows years of frustration from residents and businesses over anti-social driving and large unauthorised meets, some attracting up to 160 vehicles and hundreds of spectators.

These events regularly include racing, drifting, stunts, loud music, revving, and obstruction of roads and pavements.

A report by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), due to go before the new Reform Cabinet next week, states: "Residents, businesses and road users... have been and continue to be detrimentally impacted by a range of anti-social vehicle-related activities."

It adds: "This order would allow the council and Northamptonshire Police to try and tackle some of these activities more effectively and remove or reduce their impact."

Under the PSPO, anyone found taking part in or even spectating a meet anywhere in the entire county could face a £100 fine or a court prosecution with a penalty of up to £1,000.

One resident living near the A43 in Moulton and Overstone told the council: "I love where I live, but these cars are making our lives a misery."

Another said: "Something must be done to stop this, not only the noise but the risk of serious accident involving innocent people."

Another added: "We didn’t have an issue really until the new stretch of the A43 was built. Obviously a nice smooth road for racing now."

And a long-time DIRFT neighbour added: "We have repeatedly reported the problems around DIRFT. We have had this problem for well over seven years and nothing has been done."

Some feared the ban would shift the problem, but the report says that's already happening – with car cruisers coming to West Northants from areas where orders are in place.

The council says events have regularly tied up large numbers of police officers and generated spikes in 999 calls from concerned residents and motorists.

A WNC spokesman said: "Participants and spectators in these events are frequently not just a few car enthusiasts meeting in a car park to admire each other’s vehicles. They are also not confined to young people in 'hot hatches', but often include older people with expensive cars."

If approved, the PSPO would come into force in 2025 and remain in place for three years. Anyone caught breaking it could receive an on-the-spot fine of £100 or face prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000 in court.