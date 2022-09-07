Northampton’s black cab fares set to rise for the first time in NINE YEARS

Taxi fares in Northampton are set to rise for the first time in nearly NINE YEARS.

Councillors will be asked to approve new tariffs for hackney carriages — but not private hire cabs — across the whole of West Northamptonshire with new minimum charges and higher pence-per-mile rates.

The council says the move is in response to calls from black cab drivers in the wake of massive increases in fuel costs.

Black cab fares in Northampton are set to rise for the first time since 2013 / Library picture

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But cabinet member for regulatory services, Cllr David Smith, admits the council needs to strike a balance between helping local businesses and impacting residents already battling with the cost of living crisis.

He said: “Many businesses and residents will have been impacted by the increasing cost of living, in particular the cost of fuel.

“As a council, we have received requests from our local licensed drivers to consider an increase to fares.

“We are committed to working with both our businesses and residents to ensure that any such increases are balanced between responding to the increase in fuel prices while looking to minimise the impact on our residents.”

A report from the council’s licensing committee to be considered by the cabinet on Tuesday (September 13) proposes one new rate to replace three inherited from the old district and borough councils in Northampton, Daventry and South Northamptonshire.

It reveals current fares operating in Northampton were set in December 2013 and way back in 2008 in South Northamptonshire — although there are no hackney carriage firms currently operating there.

Drivers in Northampton and Daventry were canvassed over the new tarrif.

The new tariff would have a £2.40 minimum daytime charge for journeys instead of £2.20 and £3.60 after 11pm and on Sundays, up from £3.40.

After that, it would be £4.80 per mile instead of the current £4.20 in Northampton during daytime, with meters ticking by 24p every tenth of a mile instead of 20p.

Waiting time, when vehicles are stationary, is set at 20p per half-minute — unchanged in Northampton but different from the current 30p per 80 seconds in Daventry.

In Northampton, 39 out of 114 hackney carriage drivers responded to the council’s approach and all were in favour.

Some of the proposed increases fall short of those asked for by drivers in Daventry, who petitioned the council earlier this year seeking an increase in the minimum fare to £2.80 with an extra 30p per mile.

The report adds: “Since 2013 the average cost of a litre of diesel in the UK was 140p per litre. This had risen to 188p per litre in August.

“Whilst energy prices may fluctuate, to date it continues to be a volatile market that does not suggest there will be any reduction in prices for the foreseeable future.

“The Ofgem electricity cap on prices has also increased, therefore, electric vehicles will see increased costs, too.”