Waste collectors across West Northamptonshire will NOT be given the day off for the Queen's funeral on Monday (September 19).

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) leader Jonathan Nunn said it was a “difficult” decision to make, but that giving a day off to bin collection crews would have a “knock-on” effect.

Councillor Nunn said: “It was a difficult decision, and it would have been ideal if collection crews could be at home with their families for the funeral. But waste and recycling collections are essential services and delaying collections would have had a knock on effect throughout the week, which is why we collect waste on bank holidays.

"Our contractors are looking at ways in which their teams can mark the funeral, and I, along I’m sure with everybody, would like to thank them for their continued hard work and for stepping up to the mark once again.”

One refuse collector who wishes to remain anonymous, said the decision “jars with the national feelings of grief and respect”.

He said: "The country is in a period of national mourning. Every major workplace in the country is closed, so that staff can have the day to mourn and celebrate the life of the Queen.

"However, the council in West Northamptonshire has told its waste contractors that staff have to work. A decision that jars with the national feelings of grief and respect."

The council confirmed that all household waste and recycling centres across West Northamptonshire will be closed on Monday.

For further information on services impacted on Monday, click here.