Northampton Town Council freezes its council tax charge for fourth consecutive year

At its full council meeting on Monday, 20th January, Northampton Town Council agreed to freeze the amount of council tax that residents living in the Northampton Parish area will pay for the fourth year running.

The decision means that a Band D property in the Northampton parish will still pay £48.78 per year (just under 94 pence per week) to the town council for the 2025/26 financial year beginning on 6th April, the same amount as in the previous four financial years; 2024/25, 2023/24, 2022/23 and 2021/22.

The charge helps to fund the town council’s services, including annual public events and community grants and it is collected as part of West Northamptonshire’s wider council tax bill.

Cllr Les Marriott, Chair of the Policy and Finance Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “With the cost of living getting ever higher, we have decided to maintain our freeze on the amount the town council charges residents living in the Northampton Parish area, as part of their overall council tax bill.

The Northampton Guildhall

“The town council is here to serve the needs of the communities it represents, so we hope that this decision will help to ease some of the financial pressures faced by households.

“We deliver a varied and inclusive programme of free family events and traditional civic activities throughout the year, along with supporting many community groups and projects through our grants schemes.

“We hope our residents benefited from these events and activities last year, and we look forward to delivering a new, value-for-money programme in 2025.”

In the 2024/ 2025 financial year, the town council delivered events including festivals to mark St Georges’ Day and Eid, the Armed Forces Day Parade, the Racecourse Fireworks Display, the Remembrance Sunday Parade and the Christmas Lights Switch On at the Market Square.

Bands in the Park saw free live music performances at Abington Park every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday between April and September, while hundreds of colourful planters and hanging baskets were placed throughout the town during the summer months as part of Northampton in Bloom.

Additionally, the council installed new Christmas lights in the town centre and supported several major cultural events including Diwali, Northampton Carnival, Heritage Open Days and Northampton Music Festival.

It also awarded over £165,000 in grant funding to support local community groups and voluntary organisations in 2024.

Further information about Northampton Town Council’s budget can be found at: https://www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/finance