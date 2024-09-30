Northampton Town Council approves new grants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northampton Town Council recently approved 13 new Councillor Community Grants to support groups and charities in town.

These included £500 to Sports for Fitness for the Action for Children Celebration Day in Boothville Ward, £300 for the Toy Library project in St James Ward, and £2,000 to purchase a Community Notice Board for Moulton Leys Resident’s Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jane Birch Chair of the Grants Sub Committee said, ‘our councillors grant’s scheme is a great success and we are proud that we give each member the ability to support initiatives in their wards with a grant. Councillors know their communities and this scheme empowers them to get out there and work with them. Northampton Town Council is at the heart of our communities and our grants programme is just one of many ways we look to foster these relationships and support great projects’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Carter, Town Clerk explained ‘each Northampton Town Councillor is allocated £3,000 every year to support projects which are of a benefit to their ward. This grants scheme is a great way of supporting activities on the ground that benefit residents in these wards at a grassroots level’.

Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash

Any groups that are looking for funding to help support a project in a specific area of Northampton are encouraged to contact their local Northampton Town ward councillor to ask about support through the councillor community grant scheme. For more information see https://www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/grants