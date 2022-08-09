Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton resident's objection has helped stop a developer converting a property in his street into a 21-bed apart hotel plan.

Colwyn Road residents have banded together to object to plans to convert a former religious commune in their street into an apart hotel.

Following the residents' objections, the applicant, Archways Real Estate, based in Billing Road, withdrew its proposals, which were submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in January.

Plans to convert 99 Colwyn Road have been withdrawn by the applicant

But there was one objection in particular which was a “tour de force”, according to the area's councillor, Danielle Stone.

She said: "I'm delighted it's been withdrawn, and I think that is because there were so many objections but there was one in particular. He obviously knows his stuff. It's a shame the public doesn't have access to that kind of expertise. Planners do, but members of the public do not.

"His objections were about planning laws, and they were unassailable, brilliantly done. And I thank him very, very much indeed."

The objection, which has been published publicly on the West Northamptonshire planning website, covers a range of issues including parking, waste, other more suitable properties, WNC's planning policies and more.

In the following extract the resident quotes WNC's planning policy and mentions “acceptable locations for new hotel development”.

He said: "Development of such uses outside of the town centre or enterprise zone should be subject to a sequential test. It is clear that the intention of the sequential test is to guide hotel/hostel development to the most appropriate areas of the town.

"The intention of the sequential test is to focus town centre uses, such as an apart hotel, in a sustainable central location and only if suitable sites are not available (or expected to become available within a reasonable period) should out of centre sites be considered.

"The sequential test has limited its scope to smaller residential properties, not fully considering all available properties of a similar size which are sequentially preferable, subject to planning."

The resident went on to list two more suitable properties in the town centre that are currently available.

He continued: "Moreover, given the pressures on town centres given their recent downturn, it is quite reasonable to suppose that similar suitable sites will be expected to become available within the town centre in a reasonable period.

"Given the amount of empty floorspace in the town centre, if a sequentially preferable site cannot be found then the sequential test process is not fit for purpose.

"I ask that should further information be submitted an opportunity to comment is provided to local residents."

Archways Real Estate has been contacted for comment.

Archways has recently had an application to convert a former care home in Weedon Road into a 25-bed house in multiple occupation rejected by WNC.

Around 60 objections from residents, businesses and councillors were made against the Weedon Road plans, including councillor Nigel Hinch of the Duston ward.

Cllr Hinch said: "The residents have been up in arms about it. I don't know what will happen now to the care home.