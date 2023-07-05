Northampton OAP slams housing association over SEVEN month wait for deadly asbestos to be removed

A 74-year-old pensioner from Northampton has slammed his housing association for taking NINE months to remove asbestos from the property – and the work still isn’t complete.

Brian Beeches first complained to Grand Union Housing in September about what he believed to be damp on the ceiling in his living room, which was later confirmed to be a crack and asbestos.

It took the housing association until April 28 to give Brian and his wife a date for asbestos removal, thus being exposed to the deadly substance for around seven months.

Brian Beeches wants Grand Union Housing to finish works to his living room ceiling

On June 22, a contractor removed the asbestos from the Beeches’ living room, but other contractors have not turned up to complete the job, leaving the husband and wife with a half-fixed ceiling, and furniture stockpiled in their bedrooms until the issue is fixed.

Brian said: “I’m on my knees. We’re having to climb over furniture to get in and out of bed. It’s horrendous. I’ve really come close to cracking this time.

"It’s been horrible. It’s the worst thing ever. I know there are cutbacks but there shouldn’t be on this sort of thing.

“I don’t think I’m mentally capable of putting up with this much longer. I’m so sick to death of it. It’s hit me more mentally this time.

"I could have asbestos in every room, so does this mean I need to go through all this every time the ceiling cracks?"

Commenting on Grand Union Housing’s customer service, the Beeches said: “It’s the way they talk to you. You’re treated like something they’ve trod in.”

The couple, who pay £320 a month to live at the property, added: “We want the works finished and an apology.”

A GUH spokesman said: “We take the safety of our customers very seriously and can assure Mr and Mrs Beeches that we have taken all appropriate steps to keep them safe in their home.

“We initially visited Mr and Mrs Beeches’ home to assess damage to the ceiling. Following this visit we carried out a survey of the ceiling and discovered asbestos.

“Our specialist contractor visited on 22 June, successfully removing the ceiling. We understand that the mention of asbestos can cause anxiety. We want to provide assurance that it was safely removed on 22 June and that Mr and Mrs Beeches were not put at risk at any time.

“We had originally planned to replace the ceiling on the same day, however due to a scheduling error this didn’t happen. We have offered our unreserved apology for the inconvenience this has caused.

Our asbestos contractor has now put a temporary cover in place and we have booked an appointment for the end of July to finish works on the ceiling. We will give Mr and

“Mrs Beeches a call to see if we are able to bring this work forward.