A 25-year-old single mother says her young son is on antibiotics due to damp issues at her Northampton flat which have not been fixed by the provider.

Paige Shaw and her son live at a Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) property in Camborne Close, Far Cotton.

Three months ago, Paige says, NPH sent a worker out to assess the level of damp in the flat, with results finding that the walls are 'drenched' in water.

Paige says she has had damp issues at her NPH property in Camborne Close for three years

However nothing has been done since then to fix the issue, which has caused Paige's son to be prescribed anti-biotics.

Paige said: "It started three years ago. They've been round twice to paint it with a solution but it keeps coming back. NPH tested it and said all the walls in the flat are drenched with water. NPH said someone was going to send someone out to fix it three months ago but no one has.

"It's affecting me and my son. My son has been prescribed antibiotics because he keeps getting chesty coughs and colds from it.

"There are black spores everywhere. It's destroyed so much of mine and my son's stuff.

"My son's nursery has said they can smell damp on his clothes, so they have got some spare clothes at the nursery for him so he doesn't have to breathe it in."

Following the latest inspection, Paige said she was told by NPH that someone will be over to fix the issue. However, three months later and no one has been, she says.

When she finally got through to NPH on the phone, no one was booked in to repair the problem, the mother said.

Paige said: "It's shocking. I try and do everything for my son. I've bought defusers, dehumifidfiers, sprays to try and prevent it but you just can't. It's just out of my control. I've tried to sort this out but NPH is just not doing anything about it.

"Seeing your son ill is horrible. There's no way NPH is going to be able to sort this property out, because people have said to me they will have to go right into the walls.

"I just want a place for me and my son to be able to live where I don't have to worry about him breathing this toxic stuff in."

Gary Duckmanton, director of property maintenance and compliance at NPH, said he was working to resolve the problem.

He said: “We have visited Ms Shaw on a number of occasions to inspect and treat problems with condensation, damp and mould in her property, and we’ve been working with her to help resolve the problem.

"During our most recent visit, we saw the property had condensation issues, but there were no defects in the property contributing to the problem. We have shared advice on how to reduce condensation and remove the damp and mould, including ventilating and heating her home.