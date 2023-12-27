'Northampton General Hospital cannot last another 10 years the way it is,' says opposition councillor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Our town deserves a bigger and better hospital,’ a councillor has claimed following recent visit to Northampton General Hospital (NGH) with his sick mother.

Labour councillor Enam Haque (Castle ward) has blasted the state of NGH and blamed its decline on the Conservative government’s ‘systematic underfunding of the NHS’.

Councillor Haque said: “On a recent visit to NGH with my mum, I saw just how much our overwhelmed NHS is struggling under years of neglect from the Tories. Patients were spending up to six hours in ambulances, unable to be unloaded due to a lack of bed space. Paramedics were forced to stay with them while seriously ill people waited for ambulances at homes or workplaces. This is not the fault of hospital staff; they are brilliant and can't do enough for their patients, like my mum. However, they're working in outdated conditions for inadequate pay. It's no wonder staff retention is low, and we're depending on agency staff.

Labour councillor Enam Haque (right) is calling for urgent improvements to NGH

“Our town deserves a bigger and better hospital – a purpose-built hospital. Our population is growing, and our needs are becoming more diverse. Northampton General Hospital cannot last another 10 years the way it is. This Conservative government has systematically underfunded our precious NHS, and the system is broken and on its knees. Our MPs here in West Northants have sat by and done nothing for years as our residents coped with record waiting lists and were turned away at A&E. I am now calling on the new CEO of University Hospitals Northamptonshire, Richard Mitchell, to make some much-needed decisions on how Northampton General is operated and to lobby the government for more funding.

“We can fix our beloved hospital, but this requires funding. If we don't fund it, we can't fix it.

Conservative councillor James Hill (Billing and Rectory Farm ward) said ‘all political parties locally should unite in a joint effort to lobby the government for additional funding’.

Councillor Hill said: “As a Northampton resident and someone who has personally experienced the hospital's services (my children were born there), I share the collective concern for the quality of healthcare in our community.

“The acknowledgment that the hospital, with its roots in the Victorian Era, is in need of a complete replacement is a sobering reality that raises important questions about the future of healthcare infrastructure. The associated costs of such an undertaking are undoubtedly substantial, and it would be beneficial to understand if his party would commit to this necessary but expensive investment.

“It's crucial to recognise the efforts made by the Conservative Government in investing in our local healthcare facilities, as exemplified by the recent opening of the £15 million state-of-the-art critical care unit in 2022. This demonstrates a commitment to enhancing critical services and addressing the evolving needs of our community. However, I wholeheartedly agree that there is always room for improvement, and sustained efforts are essential to ensuring the ongoing enhancement of healthcare services for Northampton residents.

“In light of the significant population growth in Northampton over the last 15 years and the enduring impacts of COVID-19 on waiting times, there is a clear need for continued collaboration. All political parties locally should unite in a joint effort to lobby the government for additional funding. By transcending political divides and working collaboratively, we can address the pressing needs of our community and strive towards a healthcare system that accommodates the demands of our growing population.”

NGH’s CEO has been contacted for comment.