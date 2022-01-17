Northampton family of four 'becoming ill' from two-year damp and mould issues inside council flat

A Northampton father-of-two has criticised the council for the damp and mould problems in his home, which have been ongoing for two years.

Ashley Williams says he, his wife and two young children are becoming ill from the living conditions at his council flat in Briar Hill, which is maintained by Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH).

The dad says he has contacted NPH over the last two years but the organisation has not resolved the issue despite numerous repair works to the home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The damp and mould inside Ashley's flat in Briar Hill

Ashley said: "The windows have mould all over them - it's mould city. I keep ringing NPH but they have not been interested one bit.

"It's not been fixed for two years. We are becoming ill from it. The kids can't go to school, so we are losing income when we have to stay at home with them.

"We have been here 11 years but NPH are not bothered about it. They need to get their priorities right. The living standards are absolutely shocking.

"There was a girl below us who had a lot of mould too."

The damp and mould inside Ashley's flat in Briar Hill

After this newspaper got in touch with NPH about Ashley's situation, the authority replied saying it will visit the home as a matter of urgency.

Gary Duckmanton, assistant director for property maintenance and compliance at NPH said: “We’re sorry for the damp and mould issues Mr Williams and his family are experiencing.

"We have previously carried out repairs on the home including damp treatments, improvements to loft insulation, repairing kitchen and bathroom fans, and installing new windows and doors.

"After the new windows and doors were installed in March 2021, we believed the damp and mould problems had improved.

The damp and mould inside Ashley's flat in Briar Hill

"After speaking with the residents, we understand that the issues have returned, and I appreciate the distress this is causing them.