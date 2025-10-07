New safety measures installed to stop motorists driving wrong way down busy road in Northampton

Take a look at these new safety measures to stop motorists driving the wrong way down a dual carriageway in Northampton.

In September, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) announced it would introduce new safety measures on the Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR) and the A4500, between Duston and Harpole, after Chronicle and Echo reported on motorists’ concerns.

The safety concerns emerged shortly after the long-delayed SLRR opened on August 12, despite already undergoing 10 weeks of safety checks by WNC and its highways contractor Kier.

Some residents described the junction with the road’s A4500 as an “accident waiting to happen.” Motorists were reportedly turning right from the SLRR directly into oncoming traffic on the A4500 instead of following the intended route via the crossroads.

This weekend (October 4–5) saw the installation of white guide lines across the junction, as well as ‘No Entry’ markings and a new bollard for better navigation, according to WNC.

At the time, a WNC spokesman told this newspaper: “As with all major road infrastructure projects, SLRR was subject to safety audits and assessments ahead of opening to the public. Where concerns are raised, these will be looked into, and new junctions are monitored to explore if there is a need for further measures to be introduced. We’re pleased that this project has been completed, and motorists are able to use the road.”

A week later, following pressure from the public and this newspaper, the council announced safety works would take place.

A WNC spokesman said: “Following a review of traffic movements at the Sandy Lane Relief Road junction with the A4500, we have concluded that additional road markings and signage would be helpful in offering motorists further guidance when using the junction.”

A WNC spokesman said: “Good news for motorists! Improvements have been completed at the SLRR/A4500 junction to make your journeys smoother and safer.”

Reform Councillor Richard Butler, cabinet member for highways and transport, previously said: “Our teams have listened to concerns raised regarding the new junction, and we’re taking action as a result. I’m sure the new measures being introduced will help resolve any issues.”