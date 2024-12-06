New Safer Northants Website launches to empower young people and parents with crucial safety advice

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

The Northamptonshire Serious Violence Prevention Partnership (NSVPP) has launched Safer Northants, a new online resource aimed at providing information to make communities safer. The website is designed to empower young people, parents and guardians with the knowledge they need to stay safe and support one another.

Packed with practical advice and guidance, the website covers important topics such as knife crime and substance use. It equips young people with the knowledge to make informed decisions and provides parents with the tools to guide and support their children.

Safer Northants also caters to professionals by providing key information on serious violence, a detailed overview of the public health approach to prevention, and guidance on applying for Serious Violence Duty Grants. These key insights will enable professionals to support future prevention efforts and community safety initiatives.

The website serves as a hub for information on the NSVPP’s efforts offering visitors a comprehensive introduction to the partnership’s work, its strategy to tackling violence and the latest news and updates. By connecting users to critical support services, the platform seeks to foster a more informed and engaged community.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “The young people of our county need as much support as possible to make good choices and the dedicated website is a very welcome addition to the resources available to them and their guardians.”

Visit Safer Northants today (safernorthants.co.uk), and explore the advice, resources and guidance provided.