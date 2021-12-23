New data reveals how many landlords have been prosecuted in Northampton this year and why

Here's how many landlords the council has prosecuted this year, what offences they have committed and how much it has cost in legal fees.

This newspaper submitted a Freedom of Information request to West Northamptonshire Council asking about landlord prosecutions in the town.

It comes after many residents and councillors have raised concerns over houses in multiple occupations throughout Northampton.

Five landlords in Northampton have been fined so far this year

The new data reveals that WNC has successfully prosecuted five landlords so far this year, who all received 'civil penalties', which is a fine.

In total, the council has prosecuted 14 landlords this year, but the remaining cases are awaiting court hearings.

Between 2019 and 2020, the council prosecuted 10 landlords, who all received fines.

What have the landlords been prosecuted for?

The council provided a categorical list of offences landlords have committed over the last three years in Daventry, South Northants, and Northampton.

Failure to licence – 61 offences

Breach of management regulations – 887 offences

Breach of licence conditions – one

Overcrowding – one

Failure to comply with improvement notice – two

Non return of section 16 – 15

Non return section 235 - eight

How much has the council spent prosecuting landlords in 2021, 2020 and 2019?

A WNC spokesman said: "The council does not allocate the costs of its internal legal services on a case by case basis and therefore cannot provide information of the costs of its internal legal services, with regards to the ‘spend prosecuting landlords’.

"However, the council also uses, from time to time, external legal resources, the costs of which are provided below."

Between April 1 and November 19 2021 - £10,534 has been spent prosecuting landlords

Between April 1 2020 and March 31 2021 - £16,919.16 was spent prosecuting landlords

Between April 1 2019 and March 31 2020 - £163.20 was spent prosecuting landlords

How many landlords are on the council's "to investigate" list?