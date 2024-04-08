New data reveals all the jobs at West Northants Council which pays employees £45k and over
Take a look at all the jobs at West Northants Council (WNC) where employees are paid £45,000 and over.
This newspaper submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to WNC asking for a list of all job titles paid £45,000 and above annually.
After adding up all the maximum salaries for each of the 117 positions listed, the total maximum salary expenditure is: £10,874,045.
The latest government data (published March 2024) reveals that the average UK weekly wage (including bonuses) across all industry sectors (in England and Wales) is £672 gross (that’s the equivalent to an annual pre-tax salary of around £34,900), according to finance experts Forbes.
Here's the comprehensive list of job titles and corresponding salaries provided by WNC:
Executive Leadership
- Chief Executive £181,977 - £194,978
- Executive Directors £145,776 - £155,719
- Directors £118,243 - £126,656
- Interim Director of Children Services £118,243 - £126,560
Senior Management
- Head of (Different Services) £95,809 - £101,927
- Deputy Director of Law and Governance £95,809 - £101,927
- Assistant Directors £95,809 - £101,927
- Assistant Chief Executive £95,809 - £101,927
- Chief Information Officer £95,809 - £101,927
Specialist Roles
- Public Health Specialist £80,513 - £86,631
- Health Protection Specialist £80,513 - £86,631
Managerial Roles
- Adults Finance Operations Service Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Audit Manager £65,010 - £68,113
- Benefits Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Chief Adult Social Worker £62,010 - £68,113
- Council Tax Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Deputy Head of Communications & Media Relations Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Early Years Lead £62,010 - £68,113
- Enterprise Applications Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Estates Manager/Surveyor £62,010 - £68,113
- Health Protection Principal £62,010 - £68,113
- Highways Network Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Intelligence & Partnership Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Internal Controls and Risk Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- IT Operations Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Major Project Managers £62,010 - £68,113
- NDR Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Portfolio Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Public Health Principals £62,010 - £68,113
- Regeneration Programme Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Senior Solutions Architect £62,010 - £68,113
- Service Delivery Manager Digital Services & Service Design and UX Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Service Managers £62,010 - £68,113
- Shared Services Technical Programme Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Software Engineering Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Strategic Business Partners £62,010 - £68,113
- Systems and Service Development Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Transport Strategy and Development Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Waste Operations and Service Manager £62,010 - £68,113
- Area Senior Educational Psychologist £60,160 - £67,706
Professional and Technical Roles
- Senior Finance Business Partners £52,194 - £55,943
- Procurement Business Partners £52,194 - £55,943
- BIPI Project Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Commissioning Managers £52,194 - £55,943
- Community Engagement & Resettlement Services Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Construction Project Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Customer Contract Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Education in Safeguarding Team Managers £52,194 - £55,943
- Emergency Planning and Business Continuity Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Governance and Regulations Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Highways Development Liaison Manager £53,194 - £55,943
- Innovation Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Innovative Flood Resilience Programme Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Investment and Fund Accounting Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Major Projects Team Leader £52,194 - £55,943
- Moving into Adulthood Development Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- PMO Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Principal Lawyers £52,194 - £55,943
- Project Managers – Transformation £52,194 - £55,943
- Quality Improvement Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Resourcing Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Scrum Masters £52,194 - £55,943
- Senior Project Managers £52,194 - £55,943
- Senior Software Engineer £52,194 - £55,943
- Service Delivery Manager Payroll Control £52,194 - £55,943
- Solutions Architect £52,194 - £55,943
- Spatial Data Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Strategic Relationship Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Subsidy and Housing Benefit Overpayment Recovery Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Systems and Projects Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Systems Manager (BIPI) £52,194 - £55,943
- Team Leaders Mainstream Applications £52,194 - £55,943
- Area Facilities Manager £52,194 - £55,943
- Consultation, Engagement & PR Manager £52,194 - £50,071
Operational and Support Roles
- Applications Support Manager £46,878 - £50,071
- Area Manager SEND, Portage and Autism £46,878 - £50,071
- Business Partners (communications team) £46,878 - £50,071
- Business Support Manager – Waste Management £46,878 - £50,071
- Children’s Services Business Manager £46,878 - £55,943
- Client Money Manager £46,878 - £50,071
- Data & Insights Manager £46,878 - £50,071
- EHC Officers £46,878 - £50,071
- Elections Manager (Elections) £46,878 - £50,071
- Environmental Protection Managers £46,878 - £50,071
- Health Protection Managers £46,878 - £50,071
- Housing Partnership Manager £46,878 - £50,071
- HS2 Manager £46,878 - £50,071
- Innovative Flood Resilience Project Manager £46,878 - £50,071
- Local Area Partnership Project Leads £46,878 - £50,071
- Mainstream Principal Planning Officers £46,878 - £50,071
- Major Projects Officers £46,878 - £50,071
- Marketing & Digital Media Manager £46,878 - £50,071
- Nature Recovery Strategy Officer £46,878 - £50,071
- Pension Service Financial Managers £46,878 - £50,071
- Personal Budget and Payments Manager £46,878 - £50,071
- Place Planning Manager £46,878 - £50,071
- Practice Development Lead £46,878 - £50,071
- Principal Auditors £46,878 - £50,071
- Principal Historic Environment Officer £46,878 - £50,071
- Principal NE Officer (Ecology) £46,878 - £50,071
- Principal Planning Policy Officers £46,878 - £50,071
- Procurement Managers £46,878 - £50,071
- Project Lead £46,878 - £50,071
- Project Manager – (Business Case and Governance Reporting & SEND funding) £46,878 - £50,071.
- Public Health Practitioners £46,878 - £50,071
- Care Home Managers £46,878 - £50,071
- School Admissions Coordination Manager £46,878 - £50,071
- Schools Admission In-Year Manager £46,878 - £50,071
- Senior Advisors Projects and Policy Delivery £46,878 - £50,071
- Senior Contract Inspector £46,878 - £50,071
- Senior Estates Surveyor £46,878 - £50,071
- Senior Lawyers £46,878 - £50,071
- Senior Service Designer £46,878 - £50,071
- Strategic Economic Dev Officer £46,878 - £50,071
- Team Managers £46,878 - £50,071
- Trading Standards Managers £46,878 - £50,071
- Web Developer £46,878 - £50,071