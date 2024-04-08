New data reveals all the jobs at West Northants Council which pays employees £45k and over

All 117 salaries added together total a whopping £10.8 million of taxpayer money
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 8th Apr 2024, 16:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Take a look at all the jobs at West Northants Council (WNC) where employees are paid £45,000 and over.

This newspaper submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to WNC asking for a list of all job titles paid £45,000 and above annually.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After adding up all the maximum salaries for each of the 117 positions listed, the total maximum salary expenditure is: £10,874,045.

Most Popular
West Northants Council salaries above £45kWest Northants Council salaries above £45k
West Northants Council salaries above £45k

The latest government data (published March 2024) reveals that the average UK weekly wage (including bonuses) across all industry sectors (in England and Wales) is £672 gross (that’s the equivalent to an annual pre-tax salary of around £34,900), according to finance experts Forbes.

Here's the comprehensive list of job titles and corresponding salaries provided by WNC:

Executive Leadership

- Chief Executive £181,977 - £194,978

- Executive Directors £145,776 - £155,719

- Directors £118,243 - £126,656

- Interim Director of Children Services £118,243 - £126,560

Senior Management

- Head of (Different Services) £95,809 - £101,927

- Deputy Director of Law and Governance £95,809 - £101,927

- Assistant Directors £95,809 - £101,927

- Assistant Chief Executive £95,809 - £101,927

- Chief Information Officer £95,809 - £101,927

Specialist Roles

- Public Health Specialist £80,513 - £86,631

- Health Protection Specialist £80,513 - £86,631

Managerial Roles

- Adults Finance Operations Service Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Audit Manager £65,010 - £68,113

- Benefits Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Chief Adult Social Worker £62,010 - £68,113

- Council Tax Manager £62,010 - £68,113

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Deputy Head of Communications & Media Relations Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Early Years Lead £62,010 - £68,113

- Enterprise Applications Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Estates Manager/Surveyor £62,010 - £68,113

- Health Protection Principal £62,010 - £68,113

- Highways Network Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Intelligence & Partnership Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Internal Controls and Risk Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- IT Operations Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Major Project Managers £62,010 - £68,113

- NDR Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Portfolio Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Public Health Principals £62,010 - £68,113

- Regeneration Programme Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Senior Solutions Architect £62,010 - £68,113

- Service Delivery Manager Digital Services & Service Design and UX Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Service Managers £62,010 - £68,113

- Shared Services Technical Programme Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Software Engineering Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Strategic Business Partners £62,010 - £68,113

- Systems and Service Development Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Transport Strategy and Development Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Waste Operations and Service Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Area Senior Educational Psychologist £60,160 - £67,706

Professional and Technical Roles

- Senior Finance Business Partners £52,194 - £55,943

- Procurement Business Partners £52,194 - £55,943

- BIPI Project Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Commissioning Managers £52,194 - £55,943

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Community Engagement & Resettlement Services Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Construction Project Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Customer Contract Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Education in Safeguarding Team Managers £52,194 - £55,943

- Emergency Planning and Business Continuity Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Governance and Regulations Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Highways Development Liaison Manager £53,194 - £55,943

- Innovation Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Innovative Flood Resilience Programme Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Investment and Fund Accounting Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Major Projects Team Leader £52,194 - £55,943

- Moving into Adulthood Development Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- PMO Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Principal Lawyers £52,194 - £55,943

- Project Managers – Transformation £52,194 - £55,943

- Quality Improvement Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Resourcing Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Scrum Masters £52,194 - £55,943

- Senior Project Managers £52,194 - £55,943

- Senior Software Engineer £52,194 - £55,943

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Service Delivery Manager Payroll Control £52,194 - £55,943

- Solutions Architect £52,194 - £55,943

- Spatial Data Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Strategic Relationship Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Subsidy and Housing Benefit Overpayment Recovery Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Systems and Projects Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Systems Manager (BIPI) £52,194 - £55,943

- Team Leaders Mainstream Applications £52,194 - £55,943

- Area Facilities Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Consultation, Engagement & PR Manager £52,194 - £50,071

Operational and Support Roles

- Applications Support Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- Area Manager SEND, Portage and Autism £46,878 - £50,071

- Business Partners (communications team) £46,878 - £50,071

- Business Support Manager – Waste Management £46,878 - £50,071

- Children’s Services Business Manager £46,878 - £55,943

- Client Money Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- Data & Insights Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- EHC Officers £46,878 - £50,071

- Elections Manager (Elections) £46,878 - £50,071

- Environmental Protection Managers £46,878 - £50,071

- Health Protection Managers £46,878 - £50,071

- Housing Partnership Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- HS2 Manager £46,878 - £50,071

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Innovative Flood Resilience Project Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- Local Area Partnership Project Leads £46,878 - £50,071

- Mainstream Principal Planning Officers £46,878 - £50,071

- Major Projects Officers £46,878 - £50,071

- Marketing & Digital Media Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- Nature Recovery Strategy Officer £46,878 - £50,071

- Pension Service Financial Managers £46,878 - £50,071

- Personal Budget and Payments Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- Place Planning Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- Practice Development Lead £46,878 - £50,071

- Principal Auditors £46,878 - £50,071

- Principal Historic Environment Officer £46,878 - £50,071

- Principal NE Officer (Ecology) £46,878 - £50,071

- Principal Planning Policy Officers £46,878 - £50,071

- Procurement Managers £46,878 - £50,071

- Project Lead £46,878 - £50,071

- Project Manager – (Business Case and Governance Reporting & SEND funding) £46,878 - £50,071.

- Public Health Practitioners £46,878 - £50,071

- Care Home Managers £46,878 - £50,071

- School Admissions Coordination Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- Schools Admission In-Year Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- Senior Advisors Projects and Policy Delivery £46,878 - £50,071

- Senior Contract Inspector £46,878 - £50,071

- Senior Estates Surveyor £46,878 - £50,071

- Senior Lawyers £46,878 - £50,071

- Senior Service Designer £46,878 - £50,071

- Strategic Economic Dev Officer £46,878 - £50,071

- Team Managers £46,878 - £50,071

- Trading Standards Managers £46,878 - £50,071

- Web Developer £46,878 - £50,071