New data reveals all the jobs at West Northants Council which pays employees £45k and over

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Take a look at all the jobs at West Northants Council (WNC) where employees are paid £45,000 and over.

This newspaper submitted a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to WNC asking for a list of all job titles paid £45,000 and above annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After adding up all the maximum salaries for each of the 117 positions listed, the total maximum salary expenditure is: £10,874,045.

West Northants Council salaries above £45k

The latest government data (published March 2024) reveals that the average UK weekly wage (including bonuses) across all industry sectors (in England and Wales) is £672 gross (that’s the equivalent to an annual pre-tax salary of around £34,900), according to finance experts Forbes.

Here's the comprehensive list of job titles and corresponding salaries provided by WNC:

Executive Leadership

- Chief Executive £181,977 - £194,978

- Executive Directors £145,776 - £155,719

- Directors £118,243 - £126,656

- Interim Director of Children Services £118,243 - £126,560

Senior Management

- Head of (Different Services) £95,809 - £101,927

- Deputy Director of Law and Governance £95,809 - £101,927

- Assistant Directors £95,809 - £101,927

- Assistant Chief Executive £95,809 - £101,927

- Chief Information Officer £95,809 - £101,927

Specialist Roles

- Public Health Specialist £80,513 - £86,631

- Health Protection Specialist £80,513 - £86,631

Managerial Roles

- Adults Finance Operations Service Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Audit Manager £65,010 - £68,113

- Benefits Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Chief Adult Social Worker £62,010 - £68,113

- Council Tax Manager £62,010 - £68,113

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Deputy Head of Communications & Media Relations Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Early Years Lead £62,010 - £68,113

- Enterprise Applications Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Estates Manager/Surveyor £62,010 - £68,113

- Health Protection Principal £62,010 - £68,113

- Highways Network Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Intelligence & Partnership Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Internal Controls and Risk Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- IT Operations Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Major Project Managers £62,010 - £68,113

- NDR Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Portfolio Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Public Health Principals £62,010 - £68,113

- Regeneration Programme Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Senior Solutions Architect £62,010 - £68,113

- Service Delivery Manager Digital Services & Service Design and UX Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Service Managers £62,010 - £68,113

- Shared Services Technical Programme Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Software Engineering Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Strategic Business Partners £62,010 - £68,113

- Systems and Service Development Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Transport Strategy and Development Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Waste Operations and Service Manager £62,010 - £68,113

- Area Senior Educational Psychologist £60,160 - £67,706

Professional and Technical Roles

- Senior Finance Business Partners £52,194 - £55,943

- Procurement Business Partners £52,194 - £55,943

- BIPI Project Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Commissioning Managers £52,194 - £55,943

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Community Engagement & Resettlement Services Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Construction Project Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Customer Contract Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Education in Safeguarding Team Managers £52,194 - £55,943

- Emergency Planning and Business Continuity Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Governance and Regulations Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Highways Development Liaison Manager £53,194 - £55,943

- Innovation Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Innovative Flood Resilience Programme Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Investment and Fund Accounting Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Major Projects Team Leader £52,194 - £55,943

- Moving into Adulthood Development Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- PMO Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Principal Lawyers £52,194 - £55,943

- Project Managers – Transformation £52,194 - £55,943

- Quality Improvement Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Resourcing Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Scrum Masters £52,194 - £55,943

- Senior Project Managers £52,194 - £55,943

- Senior Software Engineer £52,194 - £55,943

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Service Delivery Manager Payroll Control £52,194 - £55,943

- Solutions Architect £52,194 - £55,943

- Spatial Data Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Strategic Relationship Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Subsidy and Housing Benefit Overpayment Recovery Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Systems and Projects Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Systems Manager (BIPI) £52,194 - £55,943

- Team Leaders Mainstream Applications £52,194 - £55,943

- Area Facilities Manager £52,194 - £55,943

- Consultation, Engagement & PR Manager £52,194 - £50,071

Operational and Support Roles

- Applications Support Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- Area Manager SEND, Portage and Autism £46,878 - £50,071

- Business Partners (communications team) £46,878 - £50,071

- Business Support Manager – Waste Management £46,878 - £50,071

- Children’s Services Business Manager £46,878 - £55,943

- Client Money Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- Data & Insights Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- EHC Officers £46,878 - £50,071

- Elections Manager (Elections) £46,878 - £50,071

- Environmental Protection Managers £46,878 - £50,071

- Health Protection Managers £46,878 - £50,071

- Housing Partnership Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- HS2 Manager £46,878 - £50,071

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Innovative Flood Resilience Project Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- Local Area Partnership Project Leads £46,878 - £50,071

- Mainstream Principal Planning Officers £46,878 - £50,071

- Major Projects Officers £46,878 - £50,071

- Marketing & Digital Media Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- Nature Recovery Strategy Officer £46,878 - £50,071

- Pension Service Financial Managers £46,878 - £50,071

- Personal Budget and Payments Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- Place Planning Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- Practice Development Lead £46,878 - £50,071

- Principal Auditors £46,878 - £50,071

- Principal Historic Environment Officer £46,878 - £50,071

- Principal NE Officer (Ecology) £46,878 - £50,071

- Principal Planning Policy Officers £46,878 - £50,071

- Procurement Managers £46,878 - £50,071

- Project Lead £46,878 - £50,071

- Project Manager – (Business Case and Governance Reporting & SEND funding) £46,878 - £50,071.

- Public Health Practitioners £46,878 - £50,071

- Care Home Managers £46,878 - £50,071

- School Admissions Coordination Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- Schools Admission In-Year Manager £46,878 - £50,071

- Senior Advisors Projects and Policy Delivery £46,878 - £50,071

- Senior Contract Inspector £46,878 - £50,071

- Senior Estates Surveyor £46,878 - £50,071

- Senior Lawyers £46,878 - £50,071

- Senior Service Designer £46,878 - £50,071

- Strategic Economic Dev Officer £46,878 - £50,071

- Team Managers £46,878 - £50,071

- Trading Standards Managers £46,878 - £50,071