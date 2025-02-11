Nearly 600 objections in one month against solar farm and drive-thru plans on Northampton floodplain

Nearly 600 objections have been made opposing plans to build a solar farm the size of nine football pitches and two drive-thru fast food outlets on a floodplain in Northampton.

Plans were submitted by Pegasus Group in January to build a solar farm on farmland near Welford Road, Kingsthorpe. The proposed site is next to the North West Relief Road (NWRR) and The Windhover pub.

In addition to the solar farm, a second planning application covers land just north of the site. This proposal includes an electric vehicle charging station and roadside facilities, reportedly featuring a McDonald’s and Starbucks.

The whole site covers 6.54 hectares—equivalent to the size of nine football pitches.

Here's what the floodplain just off the Welford Road, next to The Windhover Pub, looked like in the aftermath of heavy rain from Storm Bert. Credit: Russell Tebbutt

If approved, the solar farm would generate up to five megawatts (MW) of electricity using ground-mounted solar panels, according to plans. The developers say it will help “reduce carbon emissions, combat climate change, and improve local energy security.”

However, in just one month, a staggering 280 objections have been submitted by residents against the solar farm plans, and more than 300 against the drive-thru restaurant plans.

One objector said: “It is unbelievable that a group such as The Pegasus Group and their agent should be planning a retail outlet and two electric charging points in an area which is so unsuitable for both this and the solar farm, about which I have already communicated with you.

“Surely even a novice can see with the naked eye that this whole area of 28 acres is a flood plain and completely unsuited to a development such as has been applied for. Over the years, flooding in this area has increased at a tremendous rate, and even last year, the adjacent Railway Cottage was flooded up to a depth of one metre.

“But more is at stake, as unfortunately, flood plains tend to affect areas not necessarily adjacent to their actual sites, and, as I am given to believe, other areas of Northampton are at greater risk. Last year alone, the railway station was closed due to flooding up to a depth of one metre, and the St James area of Northampton also suffered severe flooding.”

Conservative councillor Sam Rumens, who represents the area, said: “We know in Kingsthorpe as well as anywhere that taking additional development is a necessary cost of dealing with a growing population.

“We have had years of growth without the proper infrastructure following, and partially as a result of this, the area has become much more prone to flooding.”

“Now plans have come forward to build directly onto a flood plain. And a flood plain that has recently looked like a lake.

“This seems to be a huge risk for the local area, and initial thoughts from local experts suggest any development at this site will make the situation even worse, pushing water down towards Spencer and the Town Centre.

“We need a long-term strategy to get the infrastructure to support the current size of the town, let alone any future expansion.

“And it seems some of that infrastructure will need to be significantly improved flood defences.”

Addressing the floodplain concerns, the applicant said in its application: “Although the site is located within a flood zone, the PV arrays on the solar panels and the on-site transformer will be located above ground level and above predicted water levels, meaning there will be no displacement of fluvial or pluvial floodwaters, and the development could continue to operate under extreme rainfall events.”

They added: “Notwithstanding the site’s location, with access to a national grid connection, this makes it a desirable and highly sought-after location for a solar farm.”

The developer also noted that the panels will sit on sloped frames, allowing rainwater to naturally run off and soak into the ground underneath.

A decision is set to be made by West Northants Council on April 8.