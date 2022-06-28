Nearly 100 residents object to 'eyesore' 5G mast plans set for busy Northampton housing estate

More than 80 objections have been submitted by “concerned” Northampton residents over plans to build a new 15 metre 5G phone mast in their area.

H3G, or better known as Three UK, has submitted plans to West Northamptonshire Council to erect a 5G mast in Lancaster Way in Delapre.

The plans (which includes six antennas, two dishes and six electrics boxes alongside the 15-metre mast) has met stiff resistance from residents in the Delapre and Rushmere ward.

Lancaster Way

One resident objected, saying: "I am concerned that the positioning of this mast will be completely unsightly and next to a large housing estate.

"I object to a 5G mast with the health implications associated next to an area used by families and their children.

"I am also concerned that living next to this mast will will cause house prices to drop and put off future buyers. There must be other suitable areas away from housing that can can be used."

Another resident said the mast will become an “eyesore”.

Councillor Emma Roberts, of the Delapre and Rushmere ward, has also objected to the siting and appearance of the mast.

The Labour councillor said: "I have been contacted by lots of people concerned about the location and worried about the impact siting the mast here will have.

"Their enjoyment of land has already been impacted over the years and the siting of this mast would be intrusive and cause unacceptable harm to their outlook."

Cllr Roberts has written to the council's planning team requesting details of the next steps for this application.

“My understanding is that timeframes are really tight on these applications and officers need to act fast if refusal is minded and with the level of public response, I of course hope it is, to ensure the siting cannot just take place," said Cllr Roberts.

“I am worried that even with the objections, if action isn’t taken the mast gets put up anyway. This has, I understand, just happened in East Hunsbury where the mast was refused but an administrative error meant it was allowed to be sited anyway.

"It has long been raised that the planning departments have been overstretched and under resourced and under lots of pressure.

"I haven’t received any response to my queries so I have also contacted the cabinet member for a response."

A Three UK spokesman said in the plans: "Government have been clear that any link between 5G and Covid-19 is ‘baseless’ and is working with social media companies to get such content removed.

"Public Health England has clearly said that 5G does not represent an increase in any risk “the overall exposure is expected to remain low relative to guidelines and, as such, there should be no consequences for public health".