National pizza chain opened takeaway in Northampton without getting planning permission, says council

A national pizza chain has opened in Northampton town centre without getting planning permission first, West Northamptonshire Council has said.

Tops Pizza opened a new takeaway branch at number four Sheep Street - which was previously an empty retail unit - in June this year.

However, plans for the pizza chain to move in were only submitted on West Northamptonshire Council's (WNC) planning portal on September 1.

Tops Pizza in Sheep Street opened in June despite not having planning permission

Stuart Timmiss, executive director of place, economy and environment at WNC, said: “The business has opened the takeaway without having first obtained planning permission.

"The council advised the operator that this was a breach of planning control and an application for retrospective planning permission was submitted in line with government guidance.

"By carrying out the works before permission has been granted is at the operator's own risk and could be liable to enforcement action should the application be refused.

"The application is at an early stage in the application process and will be assessed against the relevant planning polices and the views of the public taken into account before a decision is made.”

Tops Pizza was contacted for comment but had not responded.

When this newspaper visited Tops Pizza's Northampton store for comment on Wednesday (September 14), one worker said the company has “secured the licence”.