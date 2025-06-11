More than 50 residents OBJECT to children’s care home plans in ‘peaceful’ Northampton cul-de-sac

More than 50 objections have been lodged against plans to convert a detached home in a ‘peaceful' Northampton cul-de-sac into a residential care home for vulnerable children.

Applicant HAD & Co, on behalf of Leverstock Care Group, has applied to change the use of 5 Fienesgate, West Hunsbury, from a family home to a children’s care home for up to three looked-after children.

If approved, the home would be staffed around the clock by professional carers from the Leverstock Care Group – between one and four at any time – with up to three staying overnight.

According to plans, the children would receive one-to-one care in a setting the providers describe as “a secure and stable home-like environment.”

The applicant said in planning papers: “All children deserve a secure and comfortable abode and 5 Fienesgate will be able to provide that.

"These types of homes are essential to get vulnerable looked after children in a secure and stable home-like environment and prepare them for their next steps in life such as foster care or independent living.

The applicants insist the children “will be using the dwelling similar to how any other family would inhabit the house,” likening the care arrangement to a “traditional foster family relationship.”

The applicant added: "Provision of traditional family style accommodation with one-to-one support will give the children the best level of care and attention they deserve.”

Staff roles would include caregiving, therapeutic support, teaching, and supervision.

Planning papers claim there will be “no more comings and goings than an everyday family home” and say children will be carefully matched by age and need to minimise disruption.

But just over 50 residents have so far objected, saying the proposal threatens the peaceful character of the street, which is ‘predominantly home to older, retired residents’.

One objection reads: “This community was chosen by many for its quiet and secure atmosphere. The introduction of a busy childcare operation would not only disrupt that calm but also cause significant stress and unease for those who are most vulnerable to such changes.”

Another resident said: “The peace, quiet, and sense of safety are key reasons they have chosen to live here. The proposed change will likely cause distress and disruption to residents who rely on a calm and predictable environment.”

Other concerns include fears over potential anti-social behaviour, impact on property values, and lack of transparency about the care provider.

Another resident wrote: “The provider 'Leverstock Care Group’ have zero online presence nor are they registered on Companies House. There is no mention of Ofsted rating which is the method for measuring success of such providers.”

Chronicle and Echo has contacted applicant HAD and Co for comment, including contact details for the Leverstock Care Group.

One objector pointed to a similar care home in Hunsbury Meadows, which they claimed had “caused the problems of anti-social behaviour that has blighted the area.”

Another added: “The company allegedly are a major player in the West Midlands, yet have no website, no accounts filed nor any Ofsted rating yet they have paid over £500,000 for the property.”

Another said: “This clearly will have a significant detrimental impact on property values in the area.”

The council has not yet made a decision on the application despite the target decision date of June 5 passing.